Motorcyclist records car running over cyclist and trying to escape in SP; VIDEO | Santos and Region

A motorcyclist with a helmet camera caught an accident while driving along the Rio-Santos highway last Sunday (12). As shown in the images, a car invaded the shoulder of the road and ran over a cyclist. According to the victim, the driver of the vehicle still accelerated and tried to flee without providing assistance, but was caught by the motorcyclist.

The images were obtained by G1 this Monday (13). As recorded in the police report, the driver of the car informed that he lost control of the steering as a result of fatigue, and hit the cyclist from behind, who was driving the bicycle along the shoulder of the road, in the same direction as the car.

Motorcyclist with helmet camera catches car running over cyclist on highway — Photo: Reproduction

After being hit, the cyclist fell to the ground, suffering minor injuries to his body. In an interview with G1 this Monday, cyclist Rudinei Miranda Lima, 49, stated that the accident occurred around 9 am and that he was with other cyclist friends.

1 of 2 Victim’s bicycle broke as a result — Photo: Personal archive Victim’s bicycle broke as a result — Photo: Personal file

“We are from Santos, we have a group of cyclists, and we were going to Bertioga. In the city, while we were pedaling along the shoulder, he left the track and ran over me. Then he left and went to the back track, trying to accelerate. But the bike that was behind him recording everything with the camera was following him, with other bikers, and got him to stop. They weren’t with us,” says Rudinei.

The victim fainted and was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) to the Bertioga emergency room. His helmet and bicycle broke. “I worked a lot, but I’m fine, recovering,” he says.

The case was registered by the Bertioga Police Station as culpable bodily injury while driving a motor vehicle. O G1 did not find the driver of the car until the last update of this article.

2 of 2 Cyclist helmet also broke in Bertioga, SP — Photo: Personal archive Cyclist helmet also broke in Bertioga, SP — Photo: Personal archive