Mourinho reveals apology to opponent after “child” celebration in victory | italian football

Leader of the Italian Championship and with 100% success in Rome so far, José Mourinho had a special Sunday not only for winning three important points against Sassuolo. A goal from El Sharaawy in stoppage time ensured a 2-1 victory in what was the 1,000th game of Special One’s career – and sparked a fervent celebration on the part of the coach.

After the decisive goal, Mourinho sprinted across the field and arrived thrilled to hug the players and join in the celebration near the stands of the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The remarkable scenes yielded not only a good interview with Mou at the end of the match, but also an apology to Sassuolo’s coach, Alessio Dionisi.

– I could have finished 6-6, 7-7… Rui Patrício appeared with miracles, we lost some goals. An extraordinary game, a tremendous emotion. Today I’m not 58 years old, but 14 years old, as if I had started dreaming about a football career. It was a child’s race. I apologized to Dionisi, they played a fantastic game – Mourinho told “DAZN”.

Now with five wins in five matches for Roma this season, José Mourinho has been on a honeymoon with the club’s squad and fans. And the coach revealed that he tried to take the weight off Sunday’s game, which had been popular precisely because it was the thousandth of the experienced commander.

– During the week I was a liar saying it wasn’t a special game. It was a special game. It was a special number game for me, and I wanted a game like that to remember my thousandth. I lied to everyone – he stated.

