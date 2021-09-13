Naiara Azevedo is in good shape on a beach day in Rio de Janeiro

Naiara Azevedo drove Instagram followers crazy this Sunday (12) after enjoying a day at the beach in Rio de Janeiro and sharing the moment on social networks.

The singer took the opportunity to show off her healed body next to a “high risk” sign, matching her red bikini while putting the game board in more daring photos. “Erre Jota”, joked in the caption of the publication, which had more than 170 thousand likes. Check out:

Recently, we showed here that with almost 5 million followers on Instagram, singer Naiara Azevedo has become a reference not only on the stages of country music, but also when it comes to training at the gym!

On his social network, the celebrity tends to show off their training and healthy habits, drawing praise from fans and admirers. Thinking about it, the Newsroom Metropolitan put together a top 6 gym looks used by the artist.

Check out everything that happened in the world of famous:

