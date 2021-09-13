New evacuations are carried out in Malaga by devastating fire – News

A great mobilization continued this Sunday (12) in Spain to try to control a big fire which has already burned 6,000 hectares of forest in four days in southern Malaga, where authorities decided to carry out new evacuations.

The great fire, which started on Wednesday afternoon (8) in the heights of the Sierra Bermeja, in Andalusia (south of the country), gained strength this Sunday morning by joining another outbreak, in turn caused by the first, explained the authorities.

The situation led the Junta de Andalusia to request support from the military emergency unit and preventively evacuate even more population centers (some well dispersed in the region), such as Genalguacil, Júzcar and Jubrique, the emergency services reported on Twitter.

“We are talking about an unusual power and strength for fires that we are used to seeing in our country (…) it is a fire that generates its own propagation dynamics,” said Alejandro García, employee of the fire extinguisher device (Infoca), justifying these withdrawals.

To date, more than 2,000 people have been relocated as a result of the incident, in which a 44-year-old firefighter died on Thursday.

More than 600 professionals were called to combat the catastrophe and help residents, according to the Junta de Andalucia. Firefighters are being supported with water bombers and several helicopters.

“Provisional data obtained through the European Commission’s Copernicus satellite show an advance of the flames over an area of ​​more than 6,000 hectares,” the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge said in a statement.

According to this ministry, the “peculiarities of the terrain (…), combined with unfavorable weather conditions, complicated the tasks of extinction”.