New iPhones, Watches and More: What to Expect at the Apple Event | Technology

Apple has scheduled a product launch event for next Tuesday (14). The biggest expectation is for new iPhones, but the company should show other news, such as a new generation of its smart watch Apple Watch and its AirPods wireless headphones.

The presentations will be made online, from 2 pm (Brasilia time). O G1 will follow and show all the news. Here’s what to expect:

The expectation is that Apple will follow what it did with the iPhone 12 and launch four new phones:

iPhone 13: 6.1 inches

iPhone 13 mini: 5.4 inches

iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1 inches

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7 inches

The Apple “9to5 Mac” site claims that new phones should maintain a similar look to the iPhone 12. However, the front camera and sensors above the screen can take up less space.

New Apple phones should look like the iPhone 12 (pictured).

According to the website, the two “Pro” models should gain improvements in the camera and screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which offers more fluidity in the reproduction of images.

The news agency “Bloomberg” signals that new cell phones will be able to record videos in “portrait mode”. Today only available for photos, the option allows you to blur the background of the images.

New iPhones must win the A15 processor, which has not yet been revealed by Apple, and improvements in battery performance.

In addition, Apple may include satellite communications technology in its cell phones. The novelty, revealed by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, would allow sending emergency messages where there is no cellular network.

According to “Bloomberg”, however, new cell phones may support this feature, but it is not expected to be available until 2022.

The manufacturer’s event should be used to introduce a new generation of smart watches, the Apple Watches. According to “Bloomberg”, the product should gain a redesigned look, something that hasn’t happened since 2018.

The edges around the display would get smaller and squarer and its case would increase by 1mm on each model (from 40mm to 41mm, and from 44mm to 45mm). With that, the screens of the Apple Watch Series 7 should also get bigger.

New smart watches should have larger screens than Apple Watch Series 6.

The clocks are expected to have a faster processor and improved wireless connection technologies – but without major new features.

“Bloomberg” itself and the Japanese newspaper “Nikkei” published reports in August indicating that, due to this new look, Apple has encountered difficulties in production, which could throw water on the draft beer at next Tuesday’s event and leave releases for another time.

“Bloomberg” and the “9to5 Mac” website point out that the company is expected to launch two new iPads by the end of the year. The presentation could take place now, in September, or at another event in 2021.

One of them would be a new generation of iPad mini, with a redesigned look, more similar to the tablets launched earlier this year, with smaller edges. If this is confirmed, the device’s screen can be made larger without changing the overall size.

The other would be an update to the traditional iPad, which would gain more powerful components and would be slightly thinner than the current model.

Apple may also show a new version of its wireless headphones. Rumor has it that AirPods 3 will be smaller than the current version, but no big news – more advanced features, such as active noise cancellation, are present in the more expensive version of the headphones, the AirPods Pro.

It is possible, however, that Apple will leave this new feature to show at another event until the end of the year.