New transmission line will transport wind and solar energy to the Southeast

The federal government inaugurated, this Saturday (11), a transmission line that will facilitate the flow of energy generated in the Northeast region, in wind and solar power plants, to the Southeast and the Center-West, preserving the use of hydroelectric plants, which are heavily affected. by water scarcity. The inauguration event took place in Janaúba (MG), with the presence of the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, the general director of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), André Pepitone, and the general director of the National Electricity Operator. Electric System (ONS), Luiz Carlos Ciocchi.

According to the government, the project by the company Taesa (Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica) was delivered five months in advance and received R$ 1 billion in investments. The line has a transport capacity of 1,600 megawatts (MW), enough energy for the consumption of 5 million people.

“As a citizen and minister, I am proud to appreciate projects like this. Solar generation grew 200% in the last three years in Brazil. These are large investments”, highlighted Bento Albuquerque.

Construction

The construction of the Janaúba project is the result of Auction 013/2015, promoted by Aneel, and allows for future expansions in the system. The line will integrate the electric power transmission systems of the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais, with two transmission lines and three substations, along a route of 542 kilometers (km) in length.

“This line inaugurated today is of fundamental importance for this period of water scarcity, as it increases the capacity of the Northeast to transmit energy to the Southeast by 25%, so we can preserve the water from the hydroelectric plants”, said André Pepitone, from Aneel.

The new Janaúba line is formed by two sections. One departing from the Substation (SE) Pirapora 2 to SE Janaúba 3 (238 km) and the other leaving from Janaúba 3 to SE Bom Jesus da Lapa II (304 km). In this path there are 26 crossings along the network, passing through three substations (Pirapora 2, Janaúba 3 and Bom Jesus da Lapa 2), all with a maximum voltage of 500 kV. According to the MME, among the main figures, the work had more than 30 thousand cubic meters of concrete, more than 12 thousand tons of structure, more than 12.5 thousand tons of conductor cables.

*With information from the Ministry of Mines and Energy