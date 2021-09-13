Newly separated, Simaria organizes and celebrates her son’s birthday

Simaria, from the duo with Simone, celebrated a big birthday party for their youngest son Pawel, aged six. The event took place on Saturday night, September 11, and was attended by Simone Mendes, her husband Kaká Diniz, and their children Henry and Zaya.

The country singer is also the mother of nine-year-old Giovanna. The children are the result of Simaria’s relationship with the Spaniard Vicente Escrig. The two separated in August after 14 years of marriage.

On the day he announced the separation, Simaria wrote: “”My loves, good afternoon! Before the news gets out, I’ll tell you myself! I communicate to everyone that my relationship with Vicente came to an end after 14 years. It was a thoughtful decision, very clearly”, she said. “We had beautiful moments together, two wonderful children, who are our greatest assets. I ask God that Vicente is very happy, because he deserves it. I want to thank everyone for their support. I intend, from now on, to be even happier, even without the man I once loved so much.”

To celebrate Pawel’s birthday, Simaria posted a photo with the heir and left a message.

“Today is my most beautiful prince’s day! The loveliest child in the world. My beautiful little son Pawel, my little partner, and with each passing day, he becomes more beautiful and generous. I’m the luckiest mother in the world! I love you my little boy, you and your sister give me the strength to follow. Thank God!” she said.

