Neymar mocks Patrcia Pillar’s criticism: ‘I have to stop scoring’ – Famous

Neymar decided to respond to the statement of Patricia Pillar made last Thursday (9). The actress didn’t like the player’s speech after the Brazilian team’s 2-0 victory over Peru.
The artist criticized the football player on Twitter. “Neymar disappoints me more every day. Talk about passing the by in artillery it was absolutely regrettable,” he wrote.
A social network user even tried to argue: “But a given, Patricia, not a slouch with the by“. Next, Pillar countered: “by he’s at the hospital, it wasn’t time.”
At dawn this Monday (13), the forward of PSG decided to mock the comment of the global actress. “Oh yeah, I have to stop scoring now,” he wrote, putting on laughter emojis afterward.
%u2014 Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2021
by recovers in a “satisfactory manner” after removal of tumor in the right colon last Saturday (04/09), according to the latest medical bulletin released.