Neymar mocks Patrcia Pillar’s criticism: ‘I have to stop scoring’ – Famous

Neymar and Patrcia Pillar (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) Neymar decided to respond to the statement of Patricia Pillar made last Thursday (9). The actress didn’t like the player’s speech after the Brazilian team’s 2-0 victory over Peru.

“It will be an honor to pass the by”, said the athlete in a post-match interview, referring to the ranking of top scorers in Seleo.

The artist criticized the football player on Twitter. “Neymar disappoints me more every day. Talk about passing the by in artillery it was absolutely regrettable,” he wrote.

A social network user even tried to argue: “But a given, Patricia, not a slouch with the by“. Next, Pillar countered: “by he’s at the hospital, it wasn’t time.”

At dawn this Monday (13), the forward of PSG decided to mock the comment of the global actress. “Oh yeah, I have to stop scoring now,” he wrote, putting on laughter emojis afterward.

Neymar disappoints me more every day. %u2014 Patricia Pillar (@patriciapillar) September 10, 2021

Oh, I have to stop scoring now %uD83E%uDD23%uD83E%uDD23%uD83E%uDD23%uD83E%uDD23 %u2014 Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2021

by recovers in a “satisfactory manner” after removal of tumor in the right colon last Saturday (04/09), according to the latest medical bulletin released.