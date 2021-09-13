Norris says he wanted to pass Ricciardo, but was happy with 2nd place | formula 1

Finding himself second after the departure of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton from the Italian GP, ​​Lando Norris believed he could pass teammate Daniel Ricciardo to win this Sunday’s race at Monza. When questioning the team whether he should try the maneuver, the Brit received the negative response and completed McLaren’s one-two in second place.

With Ricciardo, Mclaren wins for the 1st time since 2012; Verstappen and Hamilton hit

– There is always that desire to go up (trying to overtake your partner). I think I had the rhythm to at least try to overtake. I don’t know if I would have passed or not, but I could have tried. Then I asked the team what they wanted me to do, whether I should try to overtake or not. And as much as I wanted to try internally, I’m happy to be second because I’m a team player, the team I love – says Norris.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at McLaren's party in Italy

With the double, McLaren ends a long hiatus without victories that had come since the 2012 Brazilian GP, ​​when Jenson Button won at Interlagos. Speaking of one-two, the last one was at the 2010 Canadian GP, ​​when Hamilton won, with Button in second. Since then, the team has gone through difficult moments, but now they are giving way to good results, podiums and this Sunday’s victory.

– I joined the team four years ago and, since then, we have always worked for it (victory), and we finally got a one-two. An important step for us. I’m happy, of course, that Daniel won and I got second place. Very happy for the team. I won’t lie, my priority is the team. I’m here for the team, for the long-term work. For our future, this was the best result we could have achieved.