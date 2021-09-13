Norris talks about Ricciardo’s happy victory: “I’ll have my chance”

Lando Norris hugs Daniel Ricciardo on a historic day for McLaren and F1 (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

HALO SAVES HAMILTON IN BEAT WITH VERSTAPPEN, RICCIARDO WINS: F1 ITALY GP | Briefing

Lando Norris conquered in this incredible Italian GP his best result in Formula 1. Second place in the incredible race this Sunday (12) was not better than the victory of Daniel Ricciardo, his teammate. It was the breaking of a winning streak for the team that had lasted since the 2012 Brazilian GP. The one-two, completed by Norris, was McLaren’s first since Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton finished 1-2 at the Canadian GP in 2010.

Norris has been with McLaren as a starter since 2019. In this period, the 21-year-old prodigy has won five podiums. But he has never been so close to winning a race as he was on Sunday.

Lando Norris completed a historic McLaren one-two with Daniel Ricciardo in Italy (Photo: McLaren)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Asked if he feels any kind of frustration at seeing Ricciardo and not him at the top of the podium, Lando was clear. “I’m glad Daniel got the win.”

Interviewed by David Coulthard shortly after the race, Norris greeted the crowd in the stands of the legendary Monza racecourse. “First of all, thank you to the fans. We had an amazing weekend”.

Lando spoke about the historic one-two for McLaren, the team that returns to shine in Formula 1 this season. “I joined the team four years ago and we are working towards it. We finally got a one-two. A good step for us all”.

When asked if he would try any overtaking maneuver on Ricciardo to try to win, Lando highlighted the risks, cited what happened in the accident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and reiterated that McLaren’s interests are in the first place.

“You want to go forward, but I’m here for the [projeto a] long term and by the team. It could have ended up like the other two. I’m happy and I’ll have my chance in the future”, he concluded.