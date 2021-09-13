Online therapy shoots up with Covid, and the number of psychologists jumps 450% in the modality – 12/09/2021 – Balance and Health

Online therapy gained a boost in Brazil with the Covid-19 pandemic. With social distancing and the fear of contagion, the search for mental health care via the internet has become an option for many people, and the number of new registrations of professionals in e-Psi jumped 447%.

The platform went live in November 2018, and registration on the website is a requirement of the Federal Council of Psychology to work online.​ From its debut until February 2020, around 31,000 professionals have registered. From March last year, when the pandemic began, until August this year, another 137,000 joined.

Altogether, there are 168,000 psychologists qualified to provide online care, around 40% of the 408,789 registered with the federal council.

Online meetings with the psychologist were not new to Fabiana Léo, 37, who has been in therapy since October 2014. In these almost seven years, the historian has even had virtual sessions with a professional while he was studying abroad, even before the coronavirus. The pandemic prompted them to resume their appeal.

A resident of Belo Horizonte, she started the sessions when she got stuck in the production of her master’s project. “In May I was on page 18 and in October I was still on page 18, as I worked every working day on my dissertation,” he recalls. After nominations, she sought out a writing specialist and, within a year, finished the work, with 142 pages.

Giving virtual classes during isolation, she intends to keep the sessions in the online world as well, or else adopt a hybrid form. “I liked the practicality. I take 5 minutes to enter the session, and then 5 minutes to leave, to continue with my daily life”, he says.

The prediction is that online therapy will remain a viable alternative even after the reduction of pandemic restrictions, but at a lower intensity, assesses Maycoln Teodoro, director of the Brazilian Society of Psychology and professor at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais). For him, many professionals who never thought of this option were pushed to the digital world, which reduced prejudice.

Online service, of course, has its drawbacks. “The psychologist loses bodily clues, he is often looking at the person and, as the camera is in another position, it seems to be looking elsewhere,” he explains. On the other hand, he points out that future professionals are already training in practice during graduation.

The pandemic ended up boosting some areas that would not be explored anytime soon. Teodoro cites the work of a doctoral student on online group meditation and the good results regarding anxiety and depression. According to him, the survey would be in person, but it ended up changing because of Covid-19.

Books and studies involving the digital modality, regardless of the approach, were recently published, such as “Terapia on-line”, by Teodoro himself with Katie Moraes de Almondes, and “Clínica Psicanalítica On-line”, by Fábio Belo.

Research published in E-Clinical Medicine, belonging to The Lancet group, in July 2020, indicates that the online session is as effective as a face-to-face meeting in cases of depression, in CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy). In this approach, the professional works as the patient interprets the events and, after identifying patterns of behavior and thought, suggests techniques to change these habits.

Conducted by researchers at McMaster University, Canada, the meta-analysis evaluated 17 studies that took into account video conferencing, email and text messages. Among the advantages pointed out, the report mentions the reduction of physical barriers, as the patient does not need to travel, and the versatility in relation to the time dedicated to talking with the professional. In other words, encouragement to stay at home, as in the pandemic period.

Not everyone, however, has managed to maintain privacy for online therapy in recent months. Psychologist Marcelli Rodrigues says that many do not feel safe in having a session at home, as other residents can hear the conversation. There are, for example, people who lock themselves in their cars so as not to have their intimacy violated.

She, who has been operating since 2012 in João Pessoa (PB), saw demand increase with the onset of the pandemic. “People started getting such an extreme level of anxiety that they started paralyzing. There are people who had to be taken away from work, from school.” Many psychologists even paused their activities because they weren’t feeling well emotionally either.

During the pandemic, she had to adapt strategies to engage people across the screen, and many quickly adapted to virtual meetings. Obviously, online therapy was not unanimous, especially among younger people. “Although activities were carried out using the computer, not every child has a laptop or likes to keep headphones in their ear during the session.”

Raíssa Toscano, 26, for example, is in the group that wants face-to-face sessions when the pandemic situation allows. “You have a feeling of acceptance, and this within this therapeutic process is very important. There is the construction of a closer link with the therapist”, points out the dentist from Campina Grande (PB).

The beginning of the pandemic coincided with her entry into a master’s degree in another city, which raised personal and professional questions. She explains that she used to exaggerate her problems and consequently feel more negative about herself. “Now, I can reorganize my thoughts, see reality in a real way, I can put myself in the situation in a way that is less harmful to myself.”

The virtual service ended up expanding the options when it comes to finding a psychologist. With problems related to behavior, such as OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), resident of Limeira (SP) Rafhael Turati, 32, started online sessions with a professional from Araras, also in the interior of São Paulo, three months ago.

Even preferring face-to-face meetings, such as the process of leaving home and going to therapy, the civil engineer intends to continue with the current psychologist, via the internet. “I feel like I’ll have things to keep working with her.”

Isabel Alfieri, 21, says that she was only able to undergo therapy because of the digital option. A resident of the northern part of São Paulo, she studies in the west and works in the east, which meant that she was constantly on the move in the city before the pandemic.

“On the weekend, which was my only leisure time, to catch up on college matters, the last thing I wanted was to spend an hour of consultation on Saturday, plus time to go and back,” he says.

The university student says that she has had anxiety attacks for a long time, and that the quarantine at home made her think more about her life and her relationships. “It got to the point where I knew I needed therapy, I wasn’t able to deal with my problems.” In February, she started having meetings on Saturdays with a professional, and she intends to continue in this model as long as possible.

Another option involving the internet is cell phone applications. Recent research has assessed the effectiveness of CBT by focusing on the written version of the treatment, such as through apps. And, like the Canadian study, it also found that the modality can be as effective as a face-to-face session in mild to moderate cases of depression.

Published in The Lancet Psychiatry, this meta-analysis looked at 76 studies to find which components can help or hinder treatments for depression, anxiety and insomnia, and the results are encouraging.

Toshi Furukawa, a Kyoto University professor who conducted the study, points out, however, that there are hundreds of options in app stores. “It can’t all be effective, but there are more than a few commercially available services, not just CBT, but that provide support or advice in a professional manner.” Anyway, what matters is looking for help when you need it.