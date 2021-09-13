Open banking: what can change when looking for and taking out a loan | open banking

With the implementation of open banking, a system in which Brazilians can share data between financial institutions, the expectation is that the conditions for obtaining a loan in the country will improve.

According to the Central Bank, with the sharing of account holders’ data, financial institutions “will be able to offer products and services to their competitors’ customers, with benefits for the consumer, who will be able to obtain lower rates and more advantageous conditions”.

The changes, however, should still take a few months to be felt by consumers.

“This will happen later in November”, evaluates Thiago Alvarez, director of the Brazilian Association of Digital Credit (ABCD).

Understand what Open Banking is

Since the beginning of August, customers can already request the sharing of bank details with other financial institutions. As of September 27, information on the history of transactions related to credit cards and operations such as financing and loans may also be shared.

It is worth remembering, however, that sharing occurs only if the person authorizes it and that it is the consumer who defines which data he authorizes and for how long. There is no downloadable application, no specific site for registration, nor is it necessary to sign documents at bank branches.

One of the practical effects expected from open banking is increased competition and a reduction in the cost of credit, especially for those with a good credit history.

Consumers who authorize the sharing of bank details may receive better offers and conditions from other banks and fintechs. That’s because, with the person’s financial history, the competitor institution will have more elements to calculate the customer’s credit risk and offer other rates and model specific products and services for each one’s profile.

“What changes now is that the financial institution will know what credit lines this customer has, what limits they have, their financial history, and will be able to offer a better rate, a better, more suitable product for this profile,” says the director of ABCD.

The expectation is that, as of October and November, some institutions will start using open banking as an instrument for credit analysis, but not yet in a widespread manner. “It should still take a year or two for you to have the various financial institutions using open banking as their default policy,” says the expert.

Solutions that can be launched

Another expected consequence is greater ease when it comes to migrating funding to another institution. “The trend is to make portability easier, since the bank that is going to carry out the portability will have more information and granularity of the customer’s consumption behavior, and can offer even better conditions”, says Ingrid Barth, co-founder of the digital bank Linker.

From open banking, applications may also be launched on the market that gather account data at different institutions and that offer financial planning services or credit and investment simulations.

“Applications that make financial management, credit simulations, investments, loans in various institutions may appear, based on the financial movement of the consumer and other information that can be added”, says the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban0.

Open banking system to reduce cost of credit

To participate in the new system, consumers will have to choose to share the information they have with other financial institutions when hiring a credit or requesting a financial service at another bank, for example.

The entire authorization process will be done over the internet. The option to join open banking should appear on the cell phone or computer screen when the consumer accesses the digital channels of financial institutions.

The consumer does not need, however, to take any prior steps to join open banking.

“An important point to understand is that the financial institution or payment institution will approach the customer and say: ‘Look, for you to have a better credit line, with a lower interest rate, with longer terms, higher limits and everything else, share here the information you have with other financial institutions'”, explains Alvarez.

Only financial institutions and other institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank can participate in the Open Banking ecosystem.

1 of 2 2nd phase of open banking implementation was staggered to ensure security and stability to the process and allow adjustments as necessary — Photo: Economia/G1 2nd phase of open banking implementation was staggered to ensure security and stability to the process and allow adjustments as needed — Photo: Economia/G1

According to the rules defined by the Central Bank, the sharing of bank data will only take place if the person authorizes it and “always for certain purposes and for a specific period”. The deadline for sharing must also be defined by the client, which may be a maximum of 12 months.

By agreeing to the sharing, the consumer will have to be informed about the authorized financial information and to which institutions the data was transferred. In addition, the authorization request must make clear what the purpose is, that is, the supply of which product or service it refers to.

“It’s not that now the consumer will suddenly receive a flood of options, of lines of credit, that’s not it. Even because he will share it with the institution he chooses. So, bank A asked me to share information about other institutions that I have a relationship with him, I only share with bank A, I am not giving authorization to share with bank B, C, D or E”, says Alvarez.

Remember that the consumer is guaranteed the option not to share their data, if they prefer, or revoke their consent at any time.

Authorities claim that data sharing will take place securely and with the necessary controls for handling data that involve bank secrecy.

In addition to the specific regulation of open banking, participating institutions will also need to follow the rules of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

Discover each phase of open banking

First phase: Data sharing between financial institutions;

Second phase: Sharing customer data related to banking services, such as accounts, credit card and loans;

Third phase: Integration of services, starting payment transactions;

Fourth phase: Data sharing of services related to foreign exchange, accreditation, insurance, investment, pension and salary account.