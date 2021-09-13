Opposition division deflates acts against Bolsonaro government after September 7

RIO — Demonstrations for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) took place this Sunday in at least ten Brazilian capitals and the Federal District, but the opposition division ended up emptying the first protest against the government after the undemocratic acts of support for the president in the September 7th. Initially, the mobilization — called by the Free Brazil Movement (MBL), Come Pra Rua e Livres — intended to stage a protest with the motto “Nem Bolsonaro, nor Lula” in support of a third way in the 2022 elections. , however, in a sign to receive the adhesion of other acronyms of the left, the group agreed to make a protest just asking for Bolsonaro’s departure from office. However, the PT, social movements linked to the party and the PSOL decided not to participate.

On Avenida Paulista, the act brought together pre-candidates for the presidency of various political fields, such as the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), the governor of SP, João Doria (PSDB) and the former president of Novo, João Amoedo. The avenue was not completely closed off, and the greatest concentration of people was in a stretch of about 500 meters between the buildings of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) and the Museum of Arts of São Paulo (Masp). An inflatable doll with Bolsonaro and Lula hugging each other — and the PT member wearing prison clothes, was even erected beside the sound car.

Former minister Gomes defended an alliance of “whoever is a democrat” and, in a nod to the PT, which did not adhere to the acts of the 12th, said that “there is still time” for the acronym to integrate the movement.

— In order to impeach and protect Brazilian democracy, we have to bring everyone together. There is still time for the PT to mature. Anyone who is a Democrat has to understand that impeachment is the only way out. We need to make an agreement with the right and a democratic center – he said.

Inflatable Bonoco by Lula and Bolsonaro was erected on Avenida Paulista Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

Another presidential candidate in the act, the governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) participated for the first time in a demonstration against Bolsonaro and admitted the possibility of building a bridge with the PT.

— We have to be together to form a great democratic front. For the defense of freedom, values, constitution and food on the arm and vaccine on the plate.

In addition to Doria and Ciro, former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), senators Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) and Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship (ES), federal deputies Tabata Amaral (no party) also attended the event. -SP), Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP), Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) and Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), state deputies Isa Penna (PSOL-SP) and Arthur do Val (Patriota-SP), the president of Força Sindical, Miguel Torres.





Woman wears a protective mask to protest against President Bolsonaro Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Protester protests against recent statements by the president, who called those who prefer to buy beans over a rifle an idiot Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Brasil – SP São Paulo, 12/09/2021 Demonstration against Bolsonaro on Av. Paulista. Photo: Edilson Dantas / O Globo Photo: Agência O Globo Demonstrators take part in a protest called by right-wing groups and parties to demand the impeachment of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 12 2021. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP “Vaccine, work, out of bolsonaro”, says the poster in a demonstration against President Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Protesters from right-wing parties gather at the Masp span, on Avenida Paulista, to protest against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Protesters took to Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, an inflatable with an illustration of former President Lula tied to President Bolsonaro’s straitjacket Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Possible presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes speaks during a demonstration against President Bolsonaro, in São Paulo Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Protesters march against Bolsonaro in São Paulo Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Protest in Brasilia against Bolsonaro Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP Protester holds poster against Bolsonaro in protest called by the right, in Brasília Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP Demonstrators take part in a protest called by right-wing groups and parties to demand the impeachment of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, on September 12 2021. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP Protester, wearing protective mask and face painted green and yellow, protests for Bolsonaro’s impeachment in Brasília Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP Protester protests against undemocratic posture of the president and his supporters Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Demonstrator in costume Pantera Negra, Marvel superhero, to protest against Bolsonaro Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Protesters pose for photos next to a man dressed as Pantera Negra during a protest in Copacabana Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Woman carries poster during protest against Bolsonaro Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Protester protests against Bolsonaro in Copacabana Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo A man wearing a Viking hat with the words “Fora corno” takes part in a protest against President Bolsonaro Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Protesters gathered on Avenida Atlântica, near station 5, in Copacabana Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Flag with impeachment message and an engraving by President Bolsonaro is waved during protest Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo

In Rio, protesters occupied a block on Avenida Atlântica, in Copacabana. Participants’ posters and shirts feature phrases such as “#Nem Lula Nor Bolsonaro” and “Nem one of the two in 2022”. From above the sound car, the organizers of the MBL stressed that everyone is welcome, regardless of political ideology or candidate.

— The staff is unique, apart from Bolsonaro. The motto today is to respect opinions, and of course the central opinion is this — said Cadu Moraes, coordinator of the MBL in Rio de Janeiro.

A group of protesters carried the PCdoB flag. Leonardo Guimarães, a 29-year-old student and secretary of social movements for the party, said that the decision to participate in the act took place after September 7th.

— We understand that we should participate to unite the sectors and approve the impeachment that is needed today. And for that only the left is not enough – he said.

In Brasilia, a group of about a thousand people, ranging from PCdoB militants to liberal groups such as MBL and Livres, also joined to demonstrate against the Bolsonaro government. Protesters gathered on the Esplanade of Ministries.

Protest against Bolsonaro in Brasilia Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP

At the request of the leaders, most participants went to the event wearing white. In the speeches, given by an electric trio, the representatives of the movements also valued the union of several groups despite the ideological differences and called for the impeachment of President Bolsonaro.

Some protesters carried banners demanding punishment from the Bolsonaro family for the corruption scandals in which they are involved and defending Supreme Court justices, who have been repeatedly attacked by the president in recent weeks. In one of them, there were the words “Who is afraid of justice is a criminal”. Other bands charged other Bolsonaro allies, such as the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who is responsible for opening or not an impeachment process.

In the capital of Pernambuco, the act began at 1 pm, at Marco Zero. At least 11 political movements participated in the demonstration. According to the G1, the group chanted “if the people unite, Bolsonaro will fall”. Protesters also issued warnings for deaths by Covid-19 in Brazil. The dispersal of participants occurred at 3:30 pm.

In Curitiba, the act started in the afternoon and was called by the Novo party, with the support of the PDT, PSDB and PCdoB subtitles. Most of the protesters wore white T-shirts and held up banners calling for Bolsonaro’s impeachment and the Covid-19 pandemic fight. The meeting took place on Rua XV de Novembro, in the center of the capital.

In Fortaleza, the act started around 3:30 pm. The protest takes place at Praça Portugal, in the Aldeota neighborhood. Also dressed in white, the protesters display banners and shout “out Bolsonaro”.

In Goiânia, a group gathered in front of the Federal Police headquarters and blocked both directions from Alameda Coronel Eugênio Jardim, in the Bela Vista Sector. In Espírito Santo, the demonstration began at 9:30 am in Praça do Papa, in Vitória. The demonstrators left in a motorcade to Vila Velha, around 10:20 am.

In Belo Horizonte, the act against President Jair Bolsonaro took place in Praça da Liberdade, in the center of the capital of Minas Gerais. As in Rio and Vitória, the demonstrations were not very popular.