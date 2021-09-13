Petrobras is accused of misleading advertising with gasoline prices

In advertising, Petrobras argues that it is not to blame for the recent increases in fuel prices. Photo: Getty Images.

The action is processed at the 18th Civil Court and is signed by the attorneys general of several states;

In one of the pieces disclosed by Petrobras, the high price would come from the ICMS collected by the States;

In text, the state company claims that it would receive only R$ 2 of the R$ 6 paid by the consumer.

The State Attorney General’s Office (PGE) of 11 states and the Federal District filed a public civil action to remove an alleged misleading advertisement from the Petrobras website on Friday. As a matter of urgency, the action wants to suspend the release of the piece that informs the composition of fuel prices on the company’s website.

In advertising, Petrobras argues that it is not to blame for the recent increases in fuel prices, even though the price of gasoline has risen by 51%. The informational piece is a text signed by Joaquim Silva e Luna, president of the state-owned company. It explains how the price of gasoline is composed in Brazil.

According to information disclosed in the text “Fuel Sales Price”, Petrobras would receive only R$ 2 of the R$ 6 paid by the consumer. However, the text accompanies an explanatory video on the process of extracting and selling oil to service stations, which delegates the high price of fuels to the Tax on Operations Related to the Circulation of Goods (ICMS), collected by the States.

The public civil action was signed by the attorneys general of the states of Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Pará, Maranhão, Sergipe, Piauí, Amazonas, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Amapá and Minas Gerais, in addition to the Federal District.

The information is from Época Negócios.