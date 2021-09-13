Pfizer delivers 5.1 million vaccines on Sunday, biggest shipment since government deal began | Brazil



Delivery of Pfizer covid-19 vaccines at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas, São Paulo – Reproduction

Posted 12/09/2021

Pfizer delivers this Sunday, 12, the largest shipment of vaccines against Covid-19 since the beginning of the contract with the federal government. The American pharmaceutical sends 5.1 million doses to the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health. The batches land at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas, São Paulo.

The doses are divided into four flights throughout the day. The first, with 1.3 million, arrived at dawn this Sunday. The second flight, with 1.1 million vaccines, arrived around 10:30 am. Two other shipments, with 1.1 million and 1.5 million, are planned for the afternoon.

This Sunday’s shipments are part of Pfizer’s schedule, which has scheduled the delivery of 8.9 million doses until this Sunday. Other trips with lots of immunizing agents were carried out on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The company has already delivered to the folder, in 68 batches, 67.3 million of the 100 million doses of the contract with Pfizer, which was signed on March 19 this year. Pfizer is expected to complete delivery by the end of this month.

There is also a second contract between Pfizer and the federal government, which was signed on May 14th. In the second, it also provides for the delivery of 100 million doses, but with shipments between October and December.

Vaccination campaign

The doses this Sunday arrive to continue the immunization program. The folder informed that 70 million Brazilians have already been immunized, with the two doses or the single dose vaccine, that is, almost 44% of the adult population.

The ministry assesses that the effects of immunization of the population appear in epidemiological data every day. In the last week, 23 states had bed occupancy below 50%.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, of the 259.4 million doses distributed to the states and the Federal District, 59 million are from the North American pharmaceutical company. More than 136 million Brazilians have already received the first dose of immunizing agents, that is, around 85% of the 160 million Brazilians over 18 years of age.