Photo of Ana Maria Braga after surgery is released and she vents: “Thing from another world”

In the last sunday (12), Ana Maria Braga he used his social media to talk to followers about an eye surgery he needed.

The presenter, who was recently diagnosed with cataracts, revealed that she decided to undergo the procedure to correct the disease before her vision was further compromised.

“Modern pirate, just not. It was cataracts, but I’m completely recovered, okay? I thought cataracts were out of this world, but look, it’s a 15 or 20 minute surgery”, he wrote.



“It really looks like a miracle! So, if you have a blur in your vision, stop by the doctor to see what it is!”, complemented the holder of the More you.



To illustrate the post, global used an image that appears in her home wearing an eye patch.

Earlier this month, Ana even spoke on her program on Globo about the operation. At the time, she showed no concern and assured, in a good-humored tone, that she would stop wearing glasses.

“I’m going to take off my glasses. I never had a problem. I’m going to operate, I have this view halfway here, I have a cataract, I’m going to take it out. I will see everything clear again“, declared during a chat with Luciano Huck.

Single since she ended her marriage to Johnny Lucet, Ana Maria revealed that she wants to fall in love again.

In a conversation with Caras magazine, the 72-year-old presenter said: “The pleasure of living, falling in love and having butterflies in my stomach are ageless and are emotions that move me”.

Despite the desire to engage in a new relationship, the global showed happiness in this current phase. “I am fine. I’m close to my family and this is my greatest gift”, said Ana, who is Mariana and Pedro’s mother.

“I am a woman of great faith, and in adversity this divine strength, together with the love of my children, grandchildren and family, connects us and helps us a lot to face adversity”, ended.

Check it out below: