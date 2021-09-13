Pilar leaves Brazil to study medicine, in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’

In the next chapters of “In the Times of the Emperor, on Globo, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will discover that she got a scholarship to study medicine in the United States and will be torn between leaving Brazil and marrying Samuel.

However, Tonico (Alexandre Nero), who traveled to Rio de Janeiro, will set up his ex-fiancée. He makes Dolores (Júlia Freitas) lie to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and tell him that Samuel (Michel Gomes) has an affair with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes).

The young woman does not believe her fiancé’s explanations and the two end up separating. The woman from Bahia, then, ends up accepting the scholarship in the United States. Check out this week’s episode summary!

Monday: 13/09

Pilar celebrates her scholarship to study medicine in the United States. Tonico manipulates Dolores against Pilar. Quinzinho prepares for the opening of the casino. Lota and Batista mistreat Pedro without knowing he is the emperor. Dolores questions Pilar about her promise to stay with her sister. Lupita convinces Batista and Lota to buy tickets for the opening of the casino. Pilar takes advice from Cândida, Luísa and Justina.

Tuesday: 14/09

Pilar gives up her scholarship. Eudoro tells Tonico that Dolores will meet the princesses. Germana is sick with Licurgo’s food for the opening of the casino. Teresa and Luísa do not understand Pilar’s decision to stay in Brazil. Eudoro confronts Pilar at the opening of the casino. Pedro goes after Luisa, and Samuel warns them about Teresa. Pilar catches Samuel with Luísa and wonders how close the two are.

Wednesday: 15/09

Samuel and Luísa try to lose Pilar. Tonico explains to Nélio his plan to disturb Pilar. Everyone prepares for the inauguration ceremony of the deputies. Pilar argues with Samuel. Dolores admires the sisterhood of princesses. Pilar introduces Samuel to Dolores. Lota and Batista pester Teresa. Tonico provokes Pedro, who notices the deputy’s plans. Dolores follows Tonico’s directions and invents a lie for Pilar about Samuel.

Thursday: 16/09

Dolores regrets having lied to her sister. Pilar confronts Samuel, and Tonico celebrates the argument between the two. Eudoro finds Dolores’ behavior strange. Germana and Licurgo denounce Quinzinho and Clemência to Borges. Pilar doesn’t believe Samuel’s explanations and the two end their relationship. Dolores decides to tell Pilar the truth, but Tonico sets her up so that the two can’t meet. Pilar decides to accept the scholarship and travel to the United States.

Friday: 17/09

Teresa advises Pilar and is suspicious of her reasons for traveling. In order not to be detained, Quinzinho bribes Borges. Dolores despairs at not being able to talk to Pilar. Lota and Batista stay at the casino hotel. Samuel discovers that Pilar has traveled. Leopoldina tells Teresa that he would like to be Luisa’s daughter.

Saturday: 18/09

Batista assures Lupita that he will take her away from Borges. Pedro and Caxias suffer a defeat in the chamber, orchestrated by Tonico. Guebo comforts Samuel, who suffers from Pilar’s absence. Luísa regrets with Teresa the sudden departure of Pilar.