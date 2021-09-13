Plane sent by Whindersson Nunes starts fighting fires in São Raimundo Nonato | Piauí

The plane that was sent by the humorist from Piauí Whinderson Nunes arrived in São Raimundo Nonato on Sunday afternoon (12) and is already fighting the fires that affect the region. The aircraft will fight the fire in areas with difficult access for the brigade teams.

According to the city’s Environment Secretary, André Landim, the plane is suitable for fighting fires. This Sunday, the aircraft will be used to fight the fire that is currently affecting the region of the Alpercata settlement, in the rural area of ​​São Raimundo Nonato.

1 of 1 Airplane sent by Whindersson Nunes starts fighting fires in São Raimundo Nonato — Photo: ICMBio Plane sent by Whindersson Nunes starts fighting fires in São Raimundo Nonato — Photo: ICMBio

“We are extremely grateful to Whinderson Nunes. This plane will be essential to fight this fire, especially in regions with difficult access, in mountain ranges and more distant areas,” said André Landim.

Also according to the secretary, the fires that affected a region close to the city and the ecological parks Serrada Capivara and Serra das Confusãos were controlled during the weekend. Teams of firefighters from the Fire Department and ICMBio continue in the region doing aftermath to prevent the fire from returning.

Whindersson sends plane to help fight fire in Serra da Capivara region

Piauí comedian Whindersson Nunes announced last Saturday night (11) that he would send a plane to help fight fires in the rural area of ​​the municipality of São Raimundo Nonato, southern Piauí. The plane arrived in the city this Sunday (12). The fire started on Tuesday (7).

“São Raimundo Nonato is coming, my security is already there, if you need more ‘nois’, send more and I disturb the ‘tudim’ artists here in the ‘whats’. ‘Nois’ for ‘nois’ and whoever thinks it’s bad . Tomorrow morning the operation starts Folded hands,” posted Whindersson on Twitter.

The plane left Barreiras, Bahia, this Saturday, and will be used to spray water at fire spots in São Raimundo Nonato.

