Pochettino defends Mbappé after jeers from PSG fans: ‘Shows respect for the club’

The soap opera about Kylian Mbappé’s possible move to Real Madrid gains new chapters every day. After failing to hit the merengue club in the last transfer window, the striker is still chased by the Paris Saint-Germain fan who booed him in the 4-0 rout over Clermont, this Saturday (11), in Ligue 1.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021/22 GAMES!

Mbappé was one of the standouts of the match, scoring one of PSG’s goals at Parque dos Príncipes, despite the relationship with the supporter still strained. At the press conference, coach Maurício Pochettino defended the French striker, minimizing the boos.

I didn’t hear (the boos). If it happened, I didn’t see anything, didn’t hear anything. Kylian is a great professional, a great player and a good boy on a human level. He’s fond of this club, he’s shown it all these years. He seeks to improve every day and help the team achieve their goals. And it shows great respect for this club on a daily basis. This should be valued.”

Mbappé has always made clear his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain. However, the attitude of the French club has always been to keep the player, despite the onslaught of Real Madrid. The striker’s staff already imagined that the athlete’s image could be eroded if the transfer to the meringues did not materialize.

Mbappé’s contract with PSG expires in June 2022. If he doesn’t sign a new deal by January, he can arrange a pre-contract with another team and leave for free in the middle of next year.