Pregnant women from 12 to 17 years old will be vaccinated from this Tuesday

Starting this Tuesday (14), pregnant and postpartum women from 12 to 17 years old will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Juiz de Fora. The application of the first dose for this group will be with the immunizing agent from Pfizer and will take place in the reference Basic Health Units (UBSs) from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, or at the Department of Women, Pregnant, Child and Adolescent Health (DSMGCA), from 8am to 4pm.

To receive the immunizing agent, it is necessary to present an identification document with photo, originals and copies, such as the identity document (RG), and proof of residence. In addition, pregnant women must carry a prenatal card. The mothers, on the other hand, need a document that proves the delivery in the last 45 days, such as the baby’s birth certificate or the postpartum hospital discharge record.

Previously, the vaccination of pregnant and postpartum women with and without comorbidities and over 18 years of age was already being carried out, and now, according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health (MS) and the State Government, immunization is extended to adolescents with ages between 12 and 17 years old.

Anyone who has been vaccinated against the flu must wait at least 14 days to receive the immunizing against Covid-19. In case of diagnosis of Covid-19, it is recommended to wait at least 30 days between the onset of symptoms or positive test (in the case of asymptomatic) to receive the vaccine.

Vaccination schedule for pregnant and postpartum women

Tuesday 14th – At the Women’s Health Department, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and at the ten UBSs, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Wednesday 15th – At the Women’s Health Department, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and at the ten UBSs, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Thursday 16th – At the Women’s Health Department, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and at the ten UBSs, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Friday the 17th – At the Women’s Health Department, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and at the ten UBSs, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Vaccination locations:

Department of Women, Pregnant, Child and Adolescent Health: Rua São Sebastião 772/776, Centro

Ten reference UBSs:

UBS Neighborhood Nossa Senhora de Lourdes: Rua Inácio Gama 813;

UBS Benfica: Rua Guararapes 106;

UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida: Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida 775;

UBS Santa Luzia: Rua Torreões s/nº

UBS São Pedro: Rua João Lourenço Kelmer 1433;

UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares 1,910

White Corn UBS: Rua Nicolau Schuery s/nº

UBS Progress: Rua Jorge Knopp 119

UBS Santa Cecília: Rua Gabriel Rodrigues 900

UBS Bandeirantes: Rua Laurindo Nocelli 100