President of the Casa de Rui Barbosa denounces his son’s disappearance in Rio

Letícia Dornelles, president of the Casa de Rui Barbosa, used social media this Sunday (12) to report the disappearance of her son.

The boy is called Patrick Dornelles and is 11 years old.

“Help. My son disappeared”, Letícia told on Twitter.

“He went out onto the sidewalk without me seeing him while he was in the shower. For God’s sake, someone from Copacabana helps me,” he continued.

“Don’t harm my son, I beg you,” she asked.

Mobilization

Internet users began to post Patrick’s photo on the networks and mobilized to request the help of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro.

They also asked for more information such as the clothes he was wearing and the region he disappeared from to help with their search.

Some people said they would help with the search for the boy.

More Informations soon.

The boy’s image was located by Internet users on Letícia’s Instagram.

See below:

