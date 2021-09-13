Pro-Bolsonaro demonstration in Brasília joins a man with a flag on his back

The Pocketnarista demonstration, scheduled to be held in Brasilia this Sunday morning (12) had the adhesion of few demonstrators. The act was scheduled to start at 9 am, but few people attended the Esplanade of Ministries. In the photo, there was a solitary pocketnarista with a Brazilian flag on his back.

To ensure security, several roads near the site were blocked by the Federal District Public Security Secretariat (SSP/DF), which expected movement by President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters until 2 pm.

Scenery on the Esplanade this morning was very different from last Tuesday, 7th, Independence Day. Earlier this week, supporters of the president gathered at the Ministry’s Esplanade for demonstrations with anti-democratic agendas, criticizing the Supreme Court (STF). The president himself participated in the events in Brasília and on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

This lack of mobilization on Sunday occurred after the president retreated from the tone adopted by himself in the speeches on September 7 and by his supporters and released a letter in which he even praised minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. After calling the minister a “scoundrel” and stating that he would not comply with the magistrate’s decisions, Bolsonaro said that the statements were made in the “heat of the moment” and that he had no intention of attacking any power. The letter was drafted by former president Michel Temer and signed by Bolsonaro.

The act in favor of the current government was scheduled for the same day that anti-government groups must meet, in the same place. According to the Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, the “Brasil Livre” movement should start at 3:00 pm, with an expected end at 7:00 pm. The demonstrations are organized by the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) and Vem pra Rua. The acts must have the participation of leftist parties and representatives of student movements.

With information from the State of São Paulo.