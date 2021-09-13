Public employee mined Bitcoin with electricity from work

Last Wednesday (8), the website NBC New York revealed that Christopher Naples, 42, was accused of stealing energy from his workplace in Suffolk (Virginia, USA) to mine Bitcoin. According to the source, the civil servant had been acting as a supervisor in the area of ​​Information Technology (IT) in the county for at least 21 years and would have cost the public coffers at least US$6,000 in electricity bills — about R$31,600 in direct conversion .

The case was discovered after co-workers were surprised by the sudden increase in the ambient temperature in some rooms, prompting a complaint to the authorities. Later, an inspection was carried out, revealing the presence of 46 mining devices scattered under the floor of six different rooms in the office.

Initially, Naples was removed from his position and was arrested, but was soon released after confessing that the equipment was his. Now, he will answer for the crimes of theft, computer hacking, official misconduct and public corruption, as described in the The New York Times. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

US authorities and seized mining devices. (Source: NBC New York/Reproduction)Source: NBC New York

According to case prosecutor Timothy D. Sini, the alleged crimes committed by Naples not only cost “thousands of taxpayer dollars” but also put Suffolk County’s infrastructure at risk as the equipment was located in server rooms. .

In this situation, the main problem is the heat emission caused by the mining process, which could overheat and impair the optimal functioning of important equipment — in addition to the intrinsic energy expenditure. According to Sini, the ambient temperature dropped to 6.6°C in some rooms right after the machinery was turned off.

Although the investigation has not defined the total damage caused by Naples, it is possible that the figure is significantly high, as at least 25% of the equipment was in operation since February of this year. The authorities did not release the figures about the public servant’s income.