Qualcomm develops new Snapdragon 695/695G with 144Hz rate support and more

The global 5G smartphone market is expanding and Qualcomm is already working on processors that can further expand its market share in the sector. The information was confirmed by several sources that work with the company in the United States.

According to the folks at WinFuture, Qualcomm currently develops four chips, two of which (Qualcomm SM6375) should be called Snapdragon 695 and 695G. Preliminary data indicates that each should contain four Gold and four Silver cores with different clock speeds.

The four versions under development are: