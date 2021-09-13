Qualcomm develops new Snapdragon 695/695G with 144Hz rate support and more

The global 5G smartphone market is expanding and Qualcomm is already working on processors that can further expand its market share in the sector. The information was confirmed by several sources that work with the company in the United States.
According to the folks at WinFuture, Qualcomm currently develops four chips, two of which (Qualcomm SM6375) should be called Snapdragon 695 and 695G. Preliminary data indicates that each should contain four Gold and four Silver cores with different clock speeds.
The four versions under development are:
- 4 Cores Gold at 2.1GHz with 4 Cores Silver 1.8GHz
- 4x Gold Cores at 2.2 GHz with 4 Silver Cores at 2.0 GHz
- 4x Gold cores at 2.3GHz with 4 Silver cores at 2.1GHz
- 4x Gold Cores at 2.5GHz with Silver Cores at 2.2GHz
How the manufacturer wants more processors to support refresh rate up to 144 Hz, the Snapdragon 695G should deliver this feature as a great differential.
On the other hand, another chip being developed by Qualcomm is the Snapdragon SM6225. It should be focused on more basic smartphones within the 600 line, and its performance can be the same as the Snapdragon 765.
Tests with the Snapdragon SM6225 indicate that it is designed for simpler specifications, such as 5G, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, FHD+ screen with 90 Hz rate and everything indicates that it will be the replacement for the Snapdragon 665.
For now, Qualcomm does not comment on the matter. Anyway, all the mentioned processors will be produced by TSMC, but the process used – 7 nm or 5 nm – is still unknown.