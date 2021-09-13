Rain returns to the Southeast and Midwest in the coming days

Photo: Campo Grande (MS), by Laura Toledo

With the advance of a cold front throughout this week, rain conditions increase in areas of the Southeast and Midwest of the country. However, it is worth noting that the rain will still not be able to reverse the drought that many areas in these regions are facing, as the rain will not yet be widespread and voluminous.

Week starts with intense heat in SP and RJ

The cold front starts to advance throughout Tuesday, September 14th. This system will already cause rain in areas in the center-south and west of São Paulo and in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. In São Paulo it is still more isolated, but in Mato Grosso do Sul, in the south of the state, it can already heavy rain, with lightning, thunderstorms and gusts of wind. Mato Grosso is also unstable and it rains even with heavy intensity in areas in the northwest of the state.

The system continues advancing throughout Wednesday and the rain spreads more over São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and is already raining in areas in the south of Minas and in the center-south of Rio De Janeiro.

The week will end wet between São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, southern Minas, Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso. It is not possible to rule out some storms in these areas throughout the week, but there is no expectation for very high volumes.

dry air still persists

In the north-central areas of Minas Gerais, in Belo Horizonte, Goiás and the Federal District, there is no expectation of significant changes in the coming days. The drier air still persists. It even rains in areas close to the capital of Minas Gerais, but it should not rain in the capital throughout the week and temperatures will continue above 30°C.

