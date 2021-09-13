Real Madrid beat Celta de Vigo on their return to the Bernabéu with a show by Benzema and Vini Jr.

The 19,874 fans who attended the Santiago Bernabéu, on the return of the Real Madrid to the stadium after 560 days, they saw a real spectacle. in front of Celtic of Vigo, in a match that was broadcast exclusively for Star+ subscribers, those led by Carlo Ancelotti won 5-2 in a magical afternoon by Benzema and Vinicius Júnior.

the matches of Laliga do you watch LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Click here for more information and subscribe!

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The two teams lived opposite situations in the competition. While those led by Carlo Ancelotti were undefeated and aimed to take the lead, Eduardo Coudet’s team was looking for the first victory.

The match also marked Real Madrid’s return to the Santiago Bernabéu after 560 days. 19,874 fans followed the clash.

But, it took only three minutes for Celta to put ‘water in the beer’ of the meringues.

Gutierrez retreated to Nacho, who failed. Casemiro tried to save the move, but the ball fell to Santi Mina, who finished well when Courtois left and opened the scoring.

With the goal conceded, Real launched the attack and pressed after the draw. And the equality came at 23. Casemiro crossed and found Valverde. the Uruguayan swung into the middle of the area and Benzema completed it to the net.

Even with the pressure, Celta was back in the lead. In counterattack, Mallo fired free from the right and crossed for Cervi. The Argentine finished the letter and hit the post. But, on the rebound, the midfielder completed for the nets.

If Celta scored at the beginning of the first half, Real gave the change in the second. After just one minute, Benzema scored again. Gutiérrez climbed up the left and crossed as the Frenchman equalized.

And Real’s turnaround came five minutes later. Benzema, the name of the confrontation, threw it to Vinícius Júnior, who invaded the area and touched Dituro’s exit.

Rookie of the day, Camavinga entered the final stage and showed that the investment was worth it. At 26 minutes, six after entering, he took advantage of Modric’s play, who submitted it to Dituro’s defense, the Frenchman had the upper hand in the area and scored right away on his debut.

At 40, Vinicius Júnior reappeared. The Brazilian suffered a penalty, and Benzema charged to score a hat-trick and close the victory.

Championship status

With the victory, Real Madrid remains undefeated in LaLiga, reaches the 10 points and takes the lead.

Celta, on the other hand, continues without winning, staying in 18th, with 1 points only.

The ace of the game: Benzema

In the audience’s return to the Santiago Bernabéu, Benzema orchestrated the victory. With three goals and an assist, the French striker showed that he can be the great protagonist of a less starry Real Madrid.

Vini Jr. goes into the arms of the fans

In a game in the Spanish capital, Vinícius Júnior scored the turning point. In the celebration, which ended up earning a yellow card, the Brazilian scored and invaded the stands to celebrate with the fans.

In spectacular performance, the striker was applauded by the fans of the Spanish club.

upcoming games

Real Madrid now turns the key to the Champions League. Next Wednesday (15), at 4 pm, he will face the Inter Milan, at Giuseppe Meazza, for the opening of the group stage.

Celta, on the other hand, will only return to the field on Friday (17). At Balaídos, at 4 pm, he faces the Cadiz, by LaLiga.