Red Bull defines Hamilton-Verstappen crash as “race incident”

As at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s crash at the Italian GP is dividing opinions. While Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, nudged the Dutchman and pointed to what would be, in football, a ‘tactical lack’ in the decision-making that resulted in the collision, Christian Horner, commander of Red Bull, understands that it was all just a race incident. The owner of the #33 car, however, was punished in three positions on the starting grid of the Russian GP, ​​the next stage of Formula 1, which takes place in two weeks.

“I would say it was a racing incident. But I think we could say that Max could have given more room to the left, or argue that Lewis should have given him more room, actually. It is very difficult to assign the blame more to one side than the other in that incident”, stressed the British official in an interview with Sky Sports.

“Max had the impetus. He had enough space outside, I believe Lewis gave [espaço] enough for turn 1 and I think, in our opinion, Lewis may have closed it too much at turn 2,” he pointed out.

Horner didn’t pass up the chance to nudge Red Bull’s big rival’s boss throughout the season. “I am disappointed that Toto [Wolff] I said it was a ‘professional foul’ but I think it’s a racing incident and luckily nobody got hurt today,” he added.

Like Wolff, Horner also emphasized the importance of the halo as a key factor in saving Hamilton’s life. The touch threw the Red Bull car into the air and caused the bolide to stop on top of Lewis’ Mercedes. And that’s how the two cars stopped. The halo averted something much worse, with the full weight of Max’s bolide over the seven-times champion’s head. The impact, however, was supported by the piece.

“It’s very frustrating to get out of the race. The most important thing today is that the halo did its job, because it’s a freak accident with the car falling on Lewis. Fortunately, no one was hurt”, concluded the Red Bull boss, who is 18 points behind Mercedes in the Constructors’ World Championship.