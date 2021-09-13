Region will open more than 3,000 job openings

Toyota forecasts the opening of another 450 job openings, as of September, for its plant located in Sorocaba, as announced at the end of last week. Before that, however, other companies had already indicated movement in the sector, with heavy investments: from July to September 2021, according to recent interviews and announcements, at least 3,800 new vacancies were expected, also encompassing some cities in the Metropolitan Region of Sorocaba (RMS).

For Sidney Benedito de Oliveira, economist and professor at the University of Sorocaba (Uniso), these expectations bring positive points. “All these are expectations, it’s nothing concrete, but if you have favorable expectations, it makes everything very positive, it makes the economy create new conditions, bringing new investments, after all, nobody makes investments if there are no favorable expectations, creating jobs ”, he explained.

In the first half of this year, the sectors of the Sorocaban economy advanced in the balance of jobs, according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged). Commerce grew by 2.7% (positive balance of 455 workers with a formal contract), services was 4.1% (438 new jobs), 4.9% in industry (290 vacancies) and, finally, 13.7% increase in civil construction (151 positive balance).

Regarding the vacancies recently announced, let’s start with the Toyota plant, which announced the return of the third shift in Sorocaba as of January 2022 and, therefore, since the beginning of September, the process for selecting 450 professionals has started. Before, in early July, CNH Industrial, owner of the Case, FPT, Iveco and New Holland brands, also opened 200 vacancies for the most diverse areas, such as assembly, painting, logistics, welding, machine operation, machine dispatch, quality and maintenance.

At CNH, 200 vacancies have already been opened for the most diverse areas. (credit: DISCLOSURE)

The Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA), which recently went public on the Stock Exchange, announced at the end of August that it will invest around R$ 2 billion with the implementation of new projects at the aluminum plant, in the city of RMS. With this, it is estimated that 350 permanent professionals will be hired, in addition to the vacancies already announced. Also in August, the mayor of Sorocaba, Rodrigo Manga, stated that the Papaz padlock company will install one of its units in the city and that this move will generate around two thousand direct and indirect jobs. However, there is still no more information about the labor hiring process or the location of the factory, which should start operating in the coming months.

Finally, in the “atacarejos” sector, Sorocaba is forecasting investments, openings and, therefore, new jobs. On the 26th, the Atacadão chain announced the construction of the second store in Sorocaba, in the North Zone, with an investment of R$ 80 million and the creation of 600 new vacancies, between direct and indirect. The Confiança network, on the other hand, continues with the process of installing the new unit on Avenida São Paulo, while Oba Hortifruti should also install a new base, apparently, on Avenida Engenheiro Carlos Reinaldo Mendes. Finally, in this sector, Higa Atacado, which is headquartered in the Campinas region, is being installed on Avenida Juvenal de Campos, heading towards Votorantim. Vacancies for each of the locations were not disclosed.

In another type of market, the city also generated 200 jobs, between direct and indirect, with the arrival of the restaurant from Ceará, Coco Bambu, which invested around R$ 10 million to open a unit at Shopping Iguatemi Esplanada.

“Sorocaba has a very diversified economy, with several sectors operating, such as the automobile industry, with a very extensive production chain, pulling auto parts companies, many of them established within Toyota itself. This helps to absorb this type of labor more and more. Due to this diversification, the population’s consumption does not stop, there is a need to maintain it. This is based on expectations (of an improvement in the economy). For Sorocaba, it’s very positive”, concluded the professor. (Marina Bufon)