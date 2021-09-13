Registration reopened: last chance to participate in BBB22 | BBB21

Monday with big news for the BBB maniacs: if you’re still dreaming of signing up for BBB22, it’s time for full focus on Gshow. Submissions for the reality show are reopened for the last time.

If you have already started the form and were unable to complete the registration, this is your last chance! And for those who have not yet started filling out and want to participate in the BBB, the time is now: new applications will also be accepted.

But first, stay tuned for some tips to get everything filled out correctly and, in fact, participate in the selection process that chooses new residents for the most guarded house in Brazil.

➡ Answer the questions telling everything about yourself. Our team wants to meet you!

➡ And most importantly: the registration is only valid when completed.. In other words: there is only a vacancy for those who have completed the registration, filling in all the mandatory data on the BBB22 form, including sending photos and videos.

More than 100,000 people managed to complete their application in the five regions of the country between April and July this year and are able to participate in the selection process for the reality show.

If you have already completed your application in these other months, rest assured. Your profile is already being evaluated by our team.