Renato explains how he recovered Michael, sees David Luiz as ‘above average’ and says that he ‘never complains about embezzlement’

O Flamengo won the palm trees away from home 3-1 this Sunday by Brazilian championship. After the triumph, Renato Gaúcho spoke about the highlight of the game, Michael, commented on the arrival of the reinforcement David Luiz and also analyzed the triumph that came despite the absence of important players.

“I don’t talk about embezzlement, you’ll never see me regret embezzlement. I have a group and every player I put on the field has all my confidence. That’s why, regardless of who enters the field, we have achieved the results”, said the coach.

If there were embezzlements on the field, Flamengo reinforced the squad even more. David Luiz was officially announced last Saturday and won praise from the commander this Sunday.

“Every great player has space in our group. The stronger our group, the more possibilities we will have to conquer. Of course he is important, he is an international player, at the level of Brazilian Team. I don’t need to be throwing confetti, talking about his résumé. He is an above average player”, he commented.

Renato also dedicated his words to the highlight of the match, Michael, who came with little prestige with previous coaches.

“I try to do my job not only with Michael, with all the players. In addition to the tactical part, I really enjoy talking to the players, giving them affection. I try to cut them, correct them”, explained Renato.

“I really root for him, I had already asked for him there at the Guild and now I could find him here in Flamengo. It has helped us a lot, has scored goals”, he celebrated.

After the victory, Flamengo reached the 3rd position in the table, with 34 points in 17 games. Palmeiras is the runner-up, with 35 points in 19 matches. already the Atlético-MG, placed first, has 42 points from 19 games.