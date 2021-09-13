Renato Gaúcho talks about David Luiz, Flamengo’s new reinforcement: ‘He’s an above average player’

This Sunday, coach Renato Gaúcho praised David Luiz, new reinforcement of the Flamengo, for the season. After the victory by 3-1 over Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, in a match valid for the 20th round of the Brasileirão, the coach highlighted that the defender is above the average and level of the Brazilian team. Renato also said that he will be important, but stressed that the other defenders in the squad “are playing very well”.

> New reinforcement! Understand how Flamengo had a happy ending with David Luiz

– I think every great player has space in our group. The stronger we have our group, the more possibilities we will have to conquer. Of course he is important. He’s an international player, a player at the level of the Brazilian national team, I don’t need to stay here playing confetti, talking about his resume. He is an above average player.

– But I would also like to point out that our defenders are playing very well. They went up a lot in production. That’s what I say, it’s no use having a team, you have to have a group. And every time I need the player, the player comes in, gets the job done. Of course, with the arrival of David Luiz, he is another player who will join our group. Our group is already strong, it will become even stronger because, as I said, the stronger our group, the more possibilities we have to conquer.

> See the Brasileirão table

please note that David Luiz followed the Allianz Parque game. He was alongside Marcos Braz, Flamengo’s football VP, and Bruno Spindel, the club’s football manager. The defender was free on the market since leaving Arsenal, in England, in June, and signed a contract with Rubro-Negro until December 2022.

Now, Flamengo becomes the key to the Copa do Brasil. Renato Gaúcho’s team returns to the field next Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against Grêmio, in a match valid for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The duel will have real-time transmission of the THROW!.