Rodolfo Rodrigues: Grandes de SP were run over by Flamengo de Renato – 13/09/2021

The four big clubs in São Paulo have been suffering with Flamengo by Renato Gaúcho. On Sunday (12), it was the turn of Palmeiras to go red and black and see their technical inferiority up close against their rival from Rio.

In this Brasileirão 2021, the four lost and ugly to Fla. The first was São Paulo, at Maracanã, when they took a turn and lost 5 x 1 with a show by Bruno Henrique, author of three goals. Afterwards, Renato Gaúcho’s team beat all the others away from home and in the same way: remaining on the field.

Against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, they scored 3-0 in the first half, without the home team seeing the color of the ball. In the second stage, with the result guaranteed, Flamengo took his foot and still just didn’t get another rout (like the 5 x 1 of 2020), because they didn’t want to. In the end, he took a little goal and won 3 x 1.

Then he humiliated Santos, in Vila Belmiro, with a 4-0 rout, with the right to three goals by Gabigol against his former club. And again without being in the least squeezed by the rival. Against Palmeiras, Flamengo started the game without some owners, such as Gabigol, Bruno Henrique, Diego and Rodrigo Caio, and took the first goal. However, he tied two minutes later and in the second stage turned the game around, already without Arrascaeta, who was injured. Even without his main players, he won with sovereignty the one that has been his biggest rival in recent years.

A probable rival of Flamengo in the Libertadores final, Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira saw that they will need to improve a lot to play on equal terms against Renato Gaúcho’s team. It was a walk, at home, that left the Palmeiras fan’s hair standing on end.

And Flamengo is firmly on the way to winning three titles. Complete, Renato Gaúcho’s team is the big favorite in the Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão.

