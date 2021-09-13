Rooster: Alonso celebrates victory over Fortaleza: ‘we won a final’

Atlético-MG showed its strength again and beat Fortaleza, at Castelão, in the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. With goals from two gringos, Zaracho and Junior Alonso, Galo extended its lead in the competition [42 pontos] and now has a seven-point advantage over Palmeiras [35], the runner-up.

Athletic sheriff, Paraguayan defender Junior Alonso, who returned to the club this week after defending his team in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, extolled the strength of the Alvinegro squad in the search for the big goals of the season.

“The team is working very well, I think each player is working in the best way. Today, we have a very strong team. I was with my team, working a lot, playing, and my teammates training in the best way. championship will be tough, today was a final, but we won and now we have to think about Wednesday [na Copa do Brasil]”, he said in an interview with TV Globo Minas.

Junior Alonso, despite being a defender, has shown a good offensive presence, so much so that he scored one of the goals in the victory of Athletic this afternoon. Within what is his responsibility, the defense, the defender is doing well. He hit 85% of the passes he tried and was sovereign in the plays disputed by the top — he won three of three opponents’ attempts.

Now, as Alonso mentioned, Galo is focusing its attention on the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The commitment this Wednesday (15) is against Fluminense, at 7 pm, at Mineirão. As they won the match 2-1, Alvinegro played for a draw to reach the semifinals.