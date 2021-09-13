Salesforce Will Help Employees Leave Texas Under Anti-Abortion Law

Salesforce, a US computer company, will help its employees and their families leave Texas after a law that prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy goes into effect in the state.

According to CNBC, the company sent a message to employees offering support and saying that “it’s with all our women, at Salesforce and everywhere.”

That said, if you have concerns about accessing reproductive health in your state, Salesforce will help relocate you and your family members. say the message

Salesforce has 16 offices across the United States, including one in Dallas, North Texas.

The law went into effect in the state on the 1st, after the Supreme Court did not rule on an emergency request to stop the project.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill in May, putting Texas on the list of a dozen states that ban abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which usually occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy, period where many women still do not know they are pregnant.

The so-called “heartbeat bill” makes no exceptions for rape or incest, and will make Texas one of the hardest states to get an abortion in the United States.

Last week, the US Department of Justice announced that it has filed suit against the state of Texas for its new abortion restriction law. The purpose of the legal process is to prevent the Texan law, the most restrictive passed in the United States since the legalization of abortion in 1973, from being applied.