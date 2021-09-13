Salvador Airport is the most punctual in the world among the medium-sized ones

Airport had 95.09% punctuality rate for departures made in July | Photo: Raphael Müller | AG. IN THE AFTERNOON

Salvador International Airport was recognized as the most punctual in the world in the mid-structure category. The punctuality report is carried out by Cirium, a company specialized in data for aviation and travel.

A member of the VINCI Airports network, the Salvador airport presented a punctuality rate of 95.09% for departures made in July. Landings achieved 93.50% punctuality. In all, 3,887 flights were accounted for on 26 routes served.

According to the operations director of Salvador Bahia Airport, Antonio Mendes, “the airport’s leadership represents the constant commitment of the VINCI Airports network and the important partnership with the Auxiliary Air Transport Services Companies (ESATAs) and airlines.”

“This type of recognition reflects our concern with travelers. Salvador airport is a hub with a large number of arrivals and departures, so modern equipment, which offers punctuality, is essential for a good user experience,” he explained.

Several airports in the VINCI Airports network have been awarded for their services, such as Guanacaste, in Costa Rica, where traffic has recovered to pre-pandemic levels. In a few weeks, the new international terminal at Santiago de Chile Airport will also be inaugurated, thanks to an investment of US$ 1 billion.



