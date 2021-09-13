Samsung may be working on new Galaxy Note, rumor says

The expectation was that this year’s device would be called Galaxy Note 21, but its cancellation made it possible for it to be presented in 2022. The second option is for Samsung to simply adopt the name Galaxy Note 22.

That’s because the leaker has confirmed with industry sources that Samsung is supposed to be developing a new Galaxy Note smartphone . The only detail not yet provided is the official name of the device.

After many rumors about a possible end of the Galaxy Note line, the well-known and trusted Ice Universe went public revealing that Samsung may have heard the appeal of its consumers.

As much as the non-renewal of the Galaxy Note trade name in South Korea has left many people scared, the later clarifications ended up reassuring the public. Shortly thereafter, members of the company’s supply chain shared the company’s first plans.

The new bet is that Samsung begins to alternate the launch of the Galaxy S and Note lines. So, in years when there is Galaxy S, there is no Galaxy Note, and vice versa.

For now, as expected, Samsung has not yet officially manifested itself on the matter. Anyway, the market already knows that the Galaxy Note 21 or 22 should be released “out of season” in 2022, and there are those who believe that it will be released at the beginning of the year.

Looking forward to the Note family’s return? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.