Santos: Fábio Carille cites Peixe’s ‘previous work’ and web sees coach’s indirection to Fernando Diniz

Santos was in a goalless draw with Bahia last Saturday (11), at Vila Belmiro, in a clash that marked the debut by Fábio Carille under the command of the alvinegra team. With the result, Peixe could not ‘breathe’ in the fight against relegation.

After the match valid for Brasileirão, the ex-Corinthians made a statement that many netizens pointed out as indirect to Fernando Diniz. “There are still many ideas from the previous work and after two days you can’t get” said Carille.

On Twitter, fans echoed the coach’s statement. “Basically it gave the letter that this bad football is Diniz’s fault,” wrote a user of the social network. “Lucidity, he watched Santos’ game before taking over, taking this bacterium out of Dinizismo doesn’t resolve itself in two days, at least he seems to have the diagnosis to resolve,” commented another.

It is worth noting that Santos is currently in 13th place in the national competition table, with 23 points, two behind América-MG, the first club within the Z4. The São Paulo team’s next duel at the Brazilian Nationals is against Ceará, away from home.