Santos starts vaccinating teenagers from 12 years old

It is time for adolescents between 12 and 14 years of age (without comorbidities) to be vaccinated against covid-19 in Santos. This Monday (13), eight vaccination posts will be available to serve this audience, in addition to the second dose of those who took Pfizer in the first application. For other audiences, 24 posts will be open, including elderly people aged 85 or over who need the booster dose.

Vaccination takes place from 8am to 1pm at polyclinics and from 8am to 4pm at external clinics. Those who need to take the second dose of AstraZeneca to complete the vaccination schedule will have to wait for a new shipment to be sent by the Government of the State of São Paulo. Doses in Santos ended last Friday (10) and there is an indication of the arrival of a new batch early next week, which could be the Pfizer vaccine.

DOCUMENTATION

Everyone must present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of residence in Santos. Second dose and booster dose: they must carry the card for the vaccination campaign against covid-19. See the complete list of audiences served, documents and comorbidities here.

DONATION

Anyone who goes to the vaccination posts can contribute with donations of supplies and items for personal hygiene and cleaning, to be sent by the Social Solidarity Fund (FSS) to families in situations of social vulnerability.

This Sunday (12), 99 doses were applied at Policlínica Nova Cintra, totaling 1,110 people vaccinated in the five posts made available by the Health Department (SMS) this weekend.

WHERE TO BE VACCINATED

12 YEARS +

SECOND DOSE PFIZER

EXTERNAL OFFICES – 8 am to 4 pm

Castelo – Unified Arts and Sports Center – CEU das Artes (Praça da Paz Universal, s/nº)

Marapé – União Imperial Samba School (Rua São Judas Tadeu, 20)

Pompeia – Church of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeia (Praça Benedicto Calixto, 1)

Ponta da Praia – Rebouças Sports Complex (Engenheiro José Rebouças Square, s/nº)

Vila Mathias – Peniel Baptist Church (R. Almeida de Moraes, 54)

POLYCLINICS – 8am to 1pm

Bom Retiro Polyclinic – Rua João Fraccaroli, s/nº

Martins Fontes Polyclinic – Rua Luiza Macuco, 40

Nova Cintra Polyclinic – Rua José Ozéas Barbosa, s/nº

18 YEARS +

85+ booster dose

SECOND DOSE CORONAVAC

EXTERNAL OFFICES – 8 am to 4 pm

Aparecida – Clube Atlético Santa Cecília (Rua Comendador Alfaia Rodrigues, 269).

Campo Grande – Evangelical Church Project of God (Rua Carvalho de Mendonça, 596)

Embaré – São Benedito Church Community Center (Afonso Pena, 360).

Gonzaga – Parking lot of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (Av. Ana Costa, 329).

Marapé – União Imperial Samba School (Rua São Judas Tadeu, 20)

Vila Mathias – Peniel Baptist Church (R. Almeida de Moraes, 54)

POLYCLINICS – 8AM TO 1PM

CONTINENTAL AREA

Caruara Polyclinic – Rua Andrade Soares s/nº

Monte Cabrão Polyclinic – Main Avenue s/nº

CENTER

Consultor Nébias Polyclinic – Av. Conselheiro Nébias, 457

Vila Nova Polyclinic – Praça Iguatemi Martins s/nº

hills

Jabaquara Polyclinic – Rua Vasco da Gama, 32

Morro da Penha Polyclinic – Rua Três, 150.

Monte Serrat Polyclinic – Praça Correia de Melo s/nº

Morro Vila Progresso Polyclinic – Rua Três, houses 1 and 2 Vila Telma

Morro José Menino Polyclinic – Rua Doutor Carlos Alberto Curado, 77

Morro São Bento Polyclinic – Rua das Pedras s/nº

Nova Cintra Polyclinic – Rua José Ozéas Barbosa, s/nº

Valongo Polyclinic – Rua Prof. Maria Neusa Cunha s/nº

NORTH WEST ZONE

Alemoa Polyclinic – Rua Afonsina Proost de Souza s/nº

Areia Branca Polyclinic – Rua Francisco Lourenço Gomes, 118

Piratininga Polyclinic – Praça João de Moraes Chaves s/nº.

Policlínica Rádio Clube – Avenida Hugo Maia s/nº

São Jorge e Caneleira Polyclinic – Rua Francisco Ferreira Canto, 351

São Manoel Polyclinic – Nicolau Geraigire Square s/nº