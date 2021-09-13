São Paulo City Hall starts this Monday afternoon to vaccinate with Pfizer 165 thousand that are with the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca delayed | São Paulo

The City of São Paulo begins vaccinating this Monday afternoon (13) people who are late with the second dose of AstraZeneca.

According to secretary Edson Aparecido, the capital received from the state government 165 thousand doses of Pfizer this Saturday (11), which will be destined for this public.

SP government releases schedule for booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine; see dates

The application of doses should be done after 3 pm, when the stations must have already been filled..

You can get vaccinated if you have a dose of AstraZeneca expired between the 1st and 15th of September.

The City Hall is preparing a logistical scheme to be able to supply the health centers on Monday morning.

“We even on Monday are making a real war scheme. They will be scouts from the GCM, the Military Police, the Army who will help us open the city’s headlights so that our cars can reach the units as quickly as possible, we have units 70km from the city center. In addition to drive-thrus, mega-posts. All of them will receive doses,” said the secretary over the weekend.

The quantity, however, is not enough to serve the entire group.

Until Monday, according to a survey by the municipal administration, 340,000 people will already have the second dose of the vaccine overdue.

Over the weekend, the government of São Paulo delivered to the municipalities 400,000 extra doses of Pfizer that arrived in the state in recent days and will be relocated for the application of this second dose. Municipalities will also be able to apply Pfizer vaccines that they eventually have in their stock.

The interchangeability of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines was endorsed by the Scientific Committee of the State Government and by the State Immunization Program, which based the decision on studies by the World Health Organization and guidelines from the Ministry of Health itself.

The decision was also approved in a bipartite deliberation with the Council of Municipal Health Secretariats of São Paulo (Cosems).

Last week, Governor João Doria (PSDB) stated that he will file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court (STF) if he does not receive about 1 million doses of AstraZeneca, which, according to him, are overdue and would be destined for the application of the second dose in the state of São Paulo.

Booster dose 85 to 89 years

On Monday, the capital begins to apply the booster dose to elderly people aged 85 to 89 who have already taken the second dose or the single dose for at least six months.

The application of the reinforcement began to be made on September 6 in the population aged 90 and over, according to the state calendar. In SP, the immunization of this group is done with the vaccine that is available at health centers, without prioritizing the application of Pfizer, as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Scientists studying the pandemic have criticized the state government’s option and highlighted studies that show greater protection for the elderly with a booster dose of Pfizer, as stipulated by the federal government.

The posts also vaccinate teenagers from 12 years old. They must be accompanied by the person responsible at the time of vaccination.

If this is not possible, you will need to be with an adult and present an authorization signed by the guardian.