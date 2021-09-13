São Paulo loses to Fluminense, who joins in the G6 of the Brasileirão

Fluminense overcame São Paulo 2-1 tonight, at Maracanã, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, and was closer to the G6. The winning goals were scored by Nino and Luiz Henrique. With a penalty, Reinaldo scored for the Paulistas.

With the result, the Tricolor das Laranjeiras was 28 points and now occupies the seventh position. Corinthians, in sixth place, has 29 points. Hernán Crespo’s team continues with 22 points, in 16th place.

The two teams will return to the field on Wednesday (15), in return matches for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. After a 2-2 draw at home, Tricolor Paulista visits Fortaleza. Carioca, on the other hand, takes on Atlético-MG at Mineirão after a 2-1 defeat at home.

For the 21st round of the Brasileirão, São Paulo hosts Atlético-GO on Sunday (19), at Morumbi. The next day, a Monday, Fluminense goes to Arena Pantanal to face Cuiabá.

Lots of marking and few chances in the 1st half

The opening 45 minutes at Maracanã were of tight marking by the two teams and very few scoring opportunities. With the game truncated and sleepy, the two goals correctly disallowed by Luciano were Tricolor Paulista’s best moves. For Carioca, Danilo Barcelos had two opportunities in free kicks: one stopped in a safe defense by Tiago Volpi, and the other went outside, without any danger to the São Paulo goal.

At the beginning of the second stage, Nino opens the marker

If there were no good moves in the first half, the final stage presented itself in the opposite way. Early on, Fluminense had a great opportunity and didn’t waste it. After a corner cross, Luccas Claro headed, the ball hit the defense and was clean for Nino to stretch and complete it to the bottom of the goal.

São Paulo tied for a penalty

Minutes after Nino opened the scoring, Rodrigo Nestor made a great launch and found Luciano free in the area. The shirt 11 left goalkeeper Marcos Felipe behind and, with the goal open, was brought down by Nino. In the penalty kick, Reinaldo hit it hard, in the corner, and tied the game.

Cold water bucket: Luiz Henrique makes the second Flu

There was barely time for the São Paulo team to celebrate the goal of their shirt number 6, and the hosts went to the net again. Luiz Henrique was launched by Fred, beat Miranda in the race and kicked in place, with no chances for Volpi. Goal from Xerém’s cub and a bucket of cold water for Crespo’s team.

São Paulo presses at the end, but stops at Marcos Felipe

With the advantage on the scoreboard and the final minutes approaching, Fluminense closed the house and retreated, making room for São Paulo’s advances, which stopped with good interventions by Marcos Felipe. The goalkeeper saved difficult finishes from Rigoni and Vitor Bueno at the end of the game.

Without Calleri, Luciano and Pablo go blank

The São Paulo fans live in anticipation of the debut of striker Jonathan Calleri. Without the Argentine, who is still in the final stages of preparation to wear the club’s shirt again, Hernán Crespo has selected Pablo and Luciano in attack. The attacking pair went blank.

Gabriel Neves debuts

Midfielder Gabriel Neves made his debut for São Paulo. Borrowed by Nacional-URU, he entered the second half and had a reasonable performance, with a tackle and participating by distributing the ball in the tricolor midfield. He even received the yellow card at the end of the match. Igor Gomes, who gave way to the Uruguayan, received a yellow card in the first half and is out of the next round. The experienced Fred and Miranda were also hanging and received the warning.

Flu expands invincibility in Brasileirão

Tricolor Carioca entered the field with a sequence of four games without losing in Brasileirão: there had been two draws, with Atlético-MG and Juventude, and two victories, over Bahia and Chapecoense. With this Sunday’s result, Flu extended their unbeaten record to five matches in the competition.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 2 x 1 SÃO PAULO

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro-RJ

Hour: 8:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

Yellow cards: Igor Gomes (São Paulo), Miranda (São Paulo), Rigoni (São Paulo) and Gabriel Neves (São Paulo); Fred (Fluminense), Nino (Fluminense), Luccas Claro (Fluminense) and André (Fluminense)

Red cards: None

Goals: Nino (Fluminense), at 5 minutes of the 2nd time; Reinaldo (São Paulo), at 15 minutes; and Luiz Henrique (Fluminense), at 20

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe; Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Andrew; Nonato (Wellington) and Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique (Samuel Xavier), Caio Paulista (David Braz) and Fred (Bobadilla). Technician: Bookmark.

São Paulo: Tiago Volpi, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Galeano (Rigoni), Luan (Benitez), Igor Gomes (Gabriel), Gabriel Sara (Nestor) and Reinaldo; Luciano and Pablo (Vitor Bueno). Technician: Hernan Crespo.