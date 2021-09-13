Scary injury takes Liverpool youth to hospital and worries Klopp: ‘We were shocked’

the technician of the Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp, presented updates on the case of attacking midfielder Harvey Elliot. The player suffered a tough entry this Sunday (12) in a game against the United Leeds for the Premier League. He left the lawn applauded on a stretcher, was taken to the hospital and worried the coaching staff, players and fans.

“I saw the situation and realized that his foot was not in the right place. That’s why we were all shocked,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“It’s a serious ankle injury. I hear it’s been displaced, we can put it back. He is now in hospital and we have to wait,” added the captain after Liverpool beat Leeds 3-0.

The coach also pointed out that Elliot is an incredible player, but that he is out of Liverpool’s upcoming commitments.

“I want such a young boy to have this experience so early in his career? No. But it is the case and we have to be there. We are going to play football without him, but we are going to wait for him too”, he stated.

The attacking midfielder reassured Reds fans with a message on social media. “Thanks for the messages guys!” Elliot wrote in an Instagram photo inside an ambulance on his way to the hospital.

The move came at 12 minutes into the second half, when Liverpool won the match 2-0. After receiving a ball in the defensive field on the counterattack, the 18-year-old was brought down after a hard tackle from defender Struijk. Elliot fell with a lot of pain in his leg and screamed in pain.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was frightened by what had happened to his teammate and asked the referee to stop the game. The defender of Leeds, after analysis of the move by the video referee (VAR), was expelled from the match.

Liverpool’s next appointment will be next Wednesday (15th) by Champions League. The English club faces the Milan, at home at 4 pm (GMT), for the first round of the competition’s group stage.