See how to stay ‘invisible’ on WhatsApp and Instagram

Do you know when you want peace in your online life? Don’t want to be bothered and just want to surf the internet in a more discreet way? There are some settings on WhatsApp and Instagram that can help fulfill your desire.

Several social networks and chat apps allow their users to change privacy settings so that online activity doesn’t go wide open. It’s practically using platforms in a more invisible way. See below what can be done and how to change program settings.

How to do on WhatsApp

WhatsApp does not allow the user to be completely invisible in the app. But some options help to leave fewer trails and lessen the possibility that you will be annoyed. All of them are found in the “Privacy” option. To get to it, open the WhatsApp settings and go directly to the “Account” item.

There, you can configure things like:

“Last Seen”, which shows the last time you looked on WhatsApp. Once turned off, others won’t know when you last logged into the app.

The visibility of your profile picture. If you select “nobody”, you can use the app without any others seeing your image.

Define who can your Status. In this case, you can only select who is in your contact list. This way, people who have your number, but you don’t know, will not be able to see what you publish in this part of WhatsApp.

Turn off read confirmations, the famous blue ticks. With the function turned off, people who send messages to you will not know when you have viewed the received content.

Please note that if you disable “Last Seen” and Read Receipts, you will also no longer receive this type of confirmation. And you can’t stop the contact from seeing you when you’re online in the app.

How to do on Instagram

Similar to WhatsApp, Instagram also allows you to change privacy settings, which will make your use much more discreet when you want.

The first thing you can do in this regard is to allow your photos to be viewed only by your followers and also choose who can follow you or not. Access your profile and then go to “Settings”.

Within “Privacy”, check if the “Private Account” item is turned on or off. If you want more privacy, it is important that it is turned on.

The Stories part also allows you to change some settings in order to avoid being bothered by strangers. Still within the items “Settings” > “Privacy”, look for the option “Story”.

There, you can define whether only your followers will be able to respond to your posts, hide your posts on Stories from certain people, allow followers to share photos and videos you posted on Stories and, finally, share or not your Stories on Facebook .

There is also an item called “Activity Status”. With it disabled, the accounts you follow and everyone you send messages to won’t be able to see if you’re online or not on Instagram.

*With text by Rodrigo Lara