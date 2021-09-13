See the main highlights of the crypto market in the last week – Money Times

At latest edition from the podcast crypto storm, Andrew, Lucca and Valter debate on the current regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies at the international level:

1 – Chivo, bitcoin wallet from El Salvador, experiences problems in its launch

2 – Bitcoin, ether and solana on the rise; check out the performance of the crypto market

3 – QR Asset and Brazilian stock exchange launch course on how to invest in cryptocurrencies

4 – Mexican central bank president says bitcoin is not money

5 – “Social experiment”: co-founder of the Aave project sells NFT for over US$ 1 million

6 – Bitcoin has “significant growth potential,” says Bill Miller background

7 – Would you buy items from a game that doesn’t exist yet? Learn more about Loot, the new NFT fever

8 – British regulator director wants “more power” to regulate cryptocurrencies

9 – Standard Chartered projects a tenfold increase in the price of ether

10 – Coinbase responds to SEC “threats” over its high-yield crypto product

11 – New chance: Bitcoin Market announces second negotiation of Corinthians fan token

12 – OpenSea Platform Failure Accidentally Destroys $100k in NFTs

13 – Yield Guild Games and BAYZ want to boost blockchain gaming ecosystem in Brazil

14 – Ease or privacy? Understand what is so secret about the Secret Network

15 – BIS director asks central banks to “move” now in the crypto and DeFi sectors

16 – Bored Apes NFT Collection sells for $24.4 million at Sotheby’s

17 – It is now possible to obtain income from Solana’s token in the Lido protocol

18 – USA: Will crypto loan products have the same regulatory fate as ICOs?

19 – dYdX governance token launch failure leaves users without the asset

20 – Valuing security, Mastercard acquires the crypto company CipherTrace

