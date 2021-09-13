see the updated numbers of the disease in Blumenau

Blumenau registers this Sunday, 12, a total of 65,266 confirmed cases of Covid-19. This is 30 more than what was registered last Saturday, the 11th. In all, the City of Blumenau has already made 253,247 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 213 exams were processed.

Among the positive cases, 283 patients continue to have the virus active and are under treatment. Of these, 249 are in a stable state of health, in isolation at home and being monitored by the Department of Health Promotion.

Of the cases under analysis and confirmed in Blumenau and other cities, 40 patients are hospitalized. There are 23 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 17 in the ward. Of these in the ICU, 20 patients are residents of Blumenau and three patients from another city. The occupancy rate of ICU beds in the city is 34.8% in relation to the current occupancy capacity, with 66 active beds. There are 14 patients in the infirmary from Blumenau and three from other municipalities, with an occupancy rate of 9.6%.

The municipality also counts 64,347 cases of people who have already gone through the isolation period and did not show new symptoms, considered as recovered. This Sunday no deaths were registered, thus remaining 636 deaths by Covid-19 in the city.

The City of Blumenau highlights the importance of maintaining social isolation in cases where people can stay at home. The government also reinforces safety measures, which include the use of a mask whenever you leave the house and frequent hand hygiene, with soap and water or alcohol gel.

Blumenau has already applied 372,457 vaccines between 1st, 2nd and single dose

In the last 24 hours, 1,206 vaccines of the first dose (240,227 vaccinated so far) and 1,480 of the second dose or single dose (132,230 immunized so far) were administered. The municipality follows the determinations of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, of the Ministry of Health (MS) and the deliberations of the State Government. With the arrival of new shipments of immunizing agents, the City Hall will publicize through its official channels (website and social networks) the priority groups that can be vaccinated according to the Municipal Immunization Plan.

Hello Health Blumenau

The community can count on virtual assistance, without leaving the house, through Alô Saúde Blumenau, by calling 156 (option 2). The channel allows the population to clarify doubts about symptoms in the Coronavirus pandemic. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Monitoring Center

Health professionals working at the Covid-19 Monitoring Center make calls to patients with a positive diagnosis for Coronavirus daily, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Covid-19 Quick Service

The General Outpatient Clinics (AG) continue to provide assistance to suspected cases of Covid-19. The AGs of Velha, Garcia, Itoupava and Fortaleza (attached to the HU of Furb), open from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm. The AGs Centro and Escola Agrícola are open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm during the week. On Saturdays and Sundays, the service takes place at AGs Velha, Garcia and Itoupava from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

It is noteworthy that the assistance in AGs continues to follow the rules of the State Epidemiological Surveillance (DIVE). Other clinical care, unrelated to Covid-19, continues to be provided from Monday to Friday at the Family Health Strategy (ESF) and General Outpatient Units (AGs).

In the last 24 hours, the General Outpatient Clinics with Rapid Service Covid-19 provided 163 consultations, 160 of which were collected for exams.

