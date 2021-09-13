See where teenagers will be vaccinated in Minas and the BH – Gerais calendar

Adolescents from Minas Gerais will be awarded the first dose (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

After completing the vaccination for people over 18 years of age, cities in Minas Gerais will take another important step in the pursuit of prevention and control of the expansion of the coronavirus. Now, it will be the turn of the teenagers to receive the first dose, which represents an extra hope for life to gradually return to normal. At the same time, BH released this Sunday (12/9) the addresses of the applications for the week.

As they are not yet 18 years old, adolescents need to be accompanied by a person in charge at the time of vaccination. Several municipalities in the state that are more advanced in the immunization process have already started to apply the doses to adolescents.

Great BH

An order of priority was defined for receiving the immunizing agent in the city: permanent disability, people with chronic diseases; pregnant and purpered women up to 45 days postpartum; and people deprived of liberty.

Central Region

Sete Lagoas is another city that vaccinates teenagers this week. Immunization in the city of the Central Region of Minas will be from 9 am to 3 pm, at the Ginsio Covered (Praa da Feirinha, Centro), on p. In case of high demand, passwords will be distributed until 2:30 pm and the use of a mask is mandatory.

Mining Triangle

Uberaba, in Tringulo Mineiro, is already with the most advanced process. This Monday (9/13), the city hall will continue to vaccinate 14 and 15 year olds. Adolescents are vaccinated at the Municipal Sports and Leisure Foundation (Funel) and Shopping Uberaba, from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

Jequitinhonha Valley

Two cities in the Jequitinhonha Valley are also starting to vaccinate the public from 12 to 17 years old: Franciscpolis and Bandeira. In the case of Franciscpolis, the application of doses takes place from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Basic Health Unit of the municipality, located at Avenida Presidente Kennedy, 156. girls during the immunization.

In Bandeira, in turn, immunization will be scheduled by community health agents for all adolescents between 12 and 17 years old with chronic diseases to avoid crowding, but the city hall announced that vaccination will take place on Wednesday (9/15), from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at the Timorante Basic Health Unit (UBS), located at Rua Benjamin Sousa Rocha, 29, in the Rural Zone, and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the headquarters’ UBS, located at Rua Professora Arlete Campanha, 1.

BH applies third dose

The city hall of Belo Horizonte began vaccinating adolescents with comorbidities, in addition to pregnant and lactating women and those with permanent disabilities. About 5,000 people will be immunized in the target audience.

See the calendar and check the addresses:

Monday (9/13) : booster dose for elderly people aged 81 to 79 years who have already taken the second dose. See the addresses HERE;

: booster dose for elderly people aged 81 to 79 years who have already taken the second dose. See the addresses HERE; Tuesday (9/14) : second dose for 28-year-olds vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the doses is 14 to 28 days. See the addresses HERE. Only 28-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 21 will be able to take the second dose on September 14th. ;

: second dose for 28-year-olds vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the doses is 14 to 28 days. See the addresses HERE. ; Wednesday (9/15) : second dose for people aged 27 years, vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the application of the doses is 14 to 28 days. See the addresses HERE. Only 27-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 22 will be able to take the second dose on September 15th;

: second dose for people aged 27 years, vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the application of the doses is 14 to 28 days. See the addresses HERE. Thursday (9/16): second dose for people aged 55 years. See the addresses HERE. Only 55-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 23 will be able to take the second dose on September 16th..

The opening hours of the vaccination sites on working days are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points, and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points. On Saturdays, fixed and extra stations are open from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm and drive-thru points from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.