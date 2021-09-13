September 11 attacks: what secret documents released by the FBI say

by

Memorial at the Pentagon

Credit, EPA

Photo caption,

The September 11 attacks in the US turned 20 on Saturday

On the 20th anniversary of the deadliest attack on American soil, the FBI (the US federal police, which also acts as an intelligence service) released access to a document analyzing possible connections between several Saudi citizens in the United States and two of the men who carried out the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Relatives of victims of the Twin Towers attacks have been calling for the release of these confidential files for years, arguing that Saudi authorities had prior knowledge of the attack and had not tried to stop it.

Of the 19 men who hijacked the planes that day, 15 were Saudis.

However, the document — the first of several expected to be made public — does not provide any evidence that the Saudi government was linked to or was aware of the plot against the Twin Towers.