Shang-Chi maintains US box office lead

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings continues to dominate the US box office. The new feature of the MCU did US$35.78 million between Friday (10) and Sunday, and arrived at US$145.6 million collected in the country in its first two weeks. This week’s numbers led the film starring Simu Liu to surpass the total box office of free guy. Second in the ranking of the week, the action comedy with Ryan Reynolds collected US$5.81 million this weekend, totaling $101.83 million.
Great premiere of the week, Malignant closes the American podium. The new feature of James Wan did $5.57 million in its first three days.
The Legend of Candyman, with US$4.83 million, and Jungle Cruise, with $2.44 million, close the top 5.
Below, you can see the ten biggest fundraisers on the weekend:
Box office
September 10th to 12th
1
1
Respect
Box office
September 10th to 12th
$502.74
two
two
Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings
Box office
September 10th to 12th
$35.78
3
3
Free Guy: Taking Control
Box office
September 10th to 12th
$5.81
Box office
Total
$101.83
4
4
Malignant
Box office
September 10th to 12th
$5.57
5
5
The Legend of Candyman
Box office
September 10th to 12th
$4.83
6
6
Jungle Cruise
Box office
September 10th to 12th
$2.44
Box office
Total
$109.88
7
7
Dog Patrol: The Movie
Box office
September 10th to 12th
$2.21
8
8
The Man in Darkness 2
Box office
September 10th to 12th
$1.15
9
9
The Card Counter
Box office
September 10th to 12th
$1.1
10
10
show me the father
Box office
September 10th to 12th
$0.7
*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo