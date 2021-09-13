Shang-Chi maintains US box office lead

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings continues to dominate the US box office. The new feature of the MCU did US$35.78 million between Friday (10) and Sunday, and arrived at US$145.6 million collected in the country in its first two weeks. This week’s numbers led the film starring Simu Liu to surpass the total box office of free guy. Second in the ranking of the week, the action comedy with Ryan Reynolds collected US$5.81 million this weekend, totaling $101.83 million.

Great premiere of the week, Malignant closes the American podium. The new feature of James Wan did $5.57 million in its first three days.

The Legend of Candyman, with US$4.83 million, and Jungle Cruise, with $2.44 million, close the top 5.

Below, you can see the ten biggest fundraisers on the weekend: