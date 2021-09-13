Single, Grazi Massafera enjoys night in Paris with Bruno Gagliasso

The youngest single on the block, Grazi Massafera, who broke up with actor Caio Castro recently, enjoyed this Saturday (11/9) a night in Paris, France, with Bruno Gagliasso, Giovanna Ewbank, Ricardo Pereira and his wife, Francisca Pereira.
The meeting of the famous was held to celebrate Francisco’s birthday. Gagliasso published a series of photos alongside the guests.
0
“Tired, dead and exhausted. But happy! To @franciscaprpereira everything! Congratulations Chica! We love you”, he captioned.
“Chica is pure light, a constant joy, an unparalleled glow. @franciscaprpereira welcomed us to Portugal as part of her family, with love and generosity, making this season in Europe much easier, more beautiful and more fun. Here on the other side of the Atlantic our families met, celebrated and together we built unique moments of beauty and happiness. Good to have you around, Chica! I love you, your high spirits, your family, your always positive energy and willing to improve your surroundings. May we still live many, many other days as special as these. Congratulations”, wrote Gagliasso, who followed with the tribute to his friend.
Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos