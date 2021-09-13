So that OnlyFans when Deolane Bezerra can earn up to R$160 thousand monthly

Deolane Calf showed that you don’t need OnlyFans or any profitable website to make money. According to columnist Leo Dias, Mc Kevin’s widow charges a lot for advertising on Instagram.
According to the journalist, Deolane Calf charges over 50 thousand reais for a sequence of 3 stories on their social networks. In addition, she still bills with criminal cases outside her Instagram. Powerful, isn’t it?
Stop everything you’re doing and read this more than shocking story: Virginia Fonseca and Pedro Rezende fight in court for breach of contract
Last week, Deolane Calf revealed a conversation he had with mc Kevin’s mother, Valquiria Nascimento, before his trip to Rio de Janeiro, where it all happened. The funkeiro’s widow stated that she asked Kevin several times not to perform at a concert he was hired on the night of his death.
“On the day we went to Rio, I told her: ‘I have a really bad feeling, Val.’ And she said: ‘Go, because if you are my son, come back’. Only I thought because it was forbidden to dance. When they hired Kevin, I said: ‘Life, don’t go, we’ll get ready here’, and he said: ‘No, I have to pay the bills’. […] I went with him and he didn’t come back. I came back alone and he in a coffin”, recalled Deolane Bezerra.
“I know how influential Kevin was, he was very young. It is very difficult for a boy who came out of extreme poverty, at the age of 22, to have a wife, money, car, club, everything at his disposal right there in front of him, it is very difficult to say no”, it ended.