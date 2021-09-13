Son of the president of the Casa de Rui Barbosa is found in Rio

Letícia Dornelles, president of the Casa de Rui Barbosa, used social media this Sunday (12) to report the disappearance of her son. She found it and announced it on Twitter at 4:56 pm.

found son

The boy is called Patrick Dornelles and is 11 years old.

Letícia wrote on her Twitter:

“Thank you from the heart! To everyone who helped to spread the word and search.

Thanks @PMERJ who located my son. Dianne, Pizzoto and Douglas, from Copacabana Presente. Ualason and De Soares from the 4th BPM, who were patrolling. Patrick never left alone or unannounced. I panicked. I suffer threats. Dianne recognized him a mile from here. He said he wanted ice cream.”

Very good.

Thank you from the heart! To everyone who helped to spread the word and search. https://t.co/aA0bp2ILoH — Letícia Dornelles (@L_Dornelles) September 12, 2021

Thanks @PMERJ who located my son.

Dianne, Pizzoto and Douglas, from Copacabana Presente. Ualason and De Soares from the 4th BPM, who were patrolling. Patrick never left alone or unannounced. I panicked. I suffer threats. Dianne recognized him a mile from here. He said he wanted ice cream. pic.twitter.com/GVPghwTH9E — Letícia Dornelles (@L_Dornelles) September 12, 2021

